Maria Bodor, Vintage senior

The 2021 Napa County Player of the Year continued to pack a punch in 2022, all 5-foot-7 of her, at outside hitter. She did it all, laying herself out for digs, leaping for kills and blocks, and serving aces, and returned to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.

“Maria is extremely coachable, has a quiet personality on the court, and handles stressful situations with ease,” Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said after Bodor’s decorated junior season, when she was also named VVAL Player of the Year. “She never gets rattled and plays composed volleyball.”

Reagan Brumfield, Justin-Siena junior

The 5-foot-5 outside/right side hitter amassed 143 kills, 129 digs and 30 service aces and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team in her third varsity season.

“Reagan plays all the way around, and while she is a force at the net, she has emerged as an amazing defensive player,” said Kate Reilley, who stepped down as head coach after the season. “She helps hold down our back row defense, and we are better for it. She provided that extra edge in the close games that went to five sets, like our wins over Vintage and American Canyon.

“With servers rarely sending balls to the libero, Reagan held down serve receive as an outside hitter who plays all the way around. We trusted her to lead our back row, especially against the Vintage's and American Canyon’s with strong offenses.”

Anna Hanson, Justin-Siena junior

The Braves wouldn’t have been the only team to beat Vine Valley Athletic League champion American Canyon without Hanson, a team captain in her third season as a varsity starter.

She led the league runners-up with 245 kills, getting points on a whopping 40% of her sets. “That is absolutely amazing considering how many swings she took each game,” said Kate Reilley, who will miss Hanson after stepping as head coach after three seasons and six years on the staff overall.

Hanson also had 82 digs and served for 37 aces.

“All-around the best player on the court and a finalist or favorite for VVAL Player of the Year,” the coach said. “Anna was the most dominant and consistent player in all of VVAL, according to a few coaches, not just me. Not only is she a great player, but she showed amazing leadership this season. I can't wait to see where she goes to play in college. She is already being recruited by a few schools.”

Aubri LaPointe, Napa junior

Great players give it their all every match, whetheraren’t always on the best teams. The coaches of the Vine Valley Athletic League voted LaPointe as VVAL Player of the Year despite her team finishing 0-12 in the VVAL and 0-14 overall.

Ali Poseley, who has stepped down as head coach for family reasons, wished she could have stuck around for LaPointe’s senior season.

“When I look at a player, I try to see more than the athlete. While we’re there to play volleyball, as coaches we’re also there to help mold and hopefully teach other aspects of life. When it came time to nominate players for All-County, Aubri was an obvious choice,” Poseley said.

“Aside from her natural volleyball talent, I wanted those in the room voting to also consider that she is one of the most well-rounded people I’ve had the pleasure of working with: she’s also a stellar musician as part of the Napa High band and excels in it, she makes it a point to teach others around her whenever she can without making them feel lesser than or like they did something wrong, she steps up as a leader in times of chaos, she is in many advanced classes and is successful in those as well, she speaks up for those who may be uncomfortable doing so, and she does all of this while keeping true to herself, being respectful, and staying humble.

“In so many words, Aubri is the whole package and deserves this accolade over and over again. I am proud of the person she is and am thankful I could be a part of her volleyball journey, and I can’t wait to see what kind of successes she creates for herself in life.”

Offensive Player of the Year

Ranessa Rualo, Justin-Siena junior

In her third varsity season, she had 90 digs, went beyond the call of duty night after night, and received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention.

“While she is our setter and was not targeted in serve receive, her defense is what makes her invaluable to our team,” head coach Kate Reilley said before stepping down after the season. “Playing in the right back, players are trained to target the setter to take them out of plays. Not only was she targeted a lot this season, but she always bettered the ball when she touched it, digging balls like crazy to give us second opportunities. She also jumped in as libero in a desperate time of need this season, telling us “put me in, I will pass a ball,” which was so amazing.”

Finalists

Ava Berry, American Canyon sophomore

The middle blocker tallied 57 digs, 54 blocks, 14 aces and 155 kills and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “Ava has a huge presence at the net and became a very smart player for our team,” head coach Katy O’Brien said. “She contributed both offensively with her hits, but also defensively with her blocks.”

Kennedy Brown, American Canyon senior

She had 115 kills, 44 blocks, 42 digs and received All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention.

Grace Galindo, Calistoga senior

In her fourth varsity season as a starter, the All-North Central League II Second Team selection helped the Wildcats finish 6-8 in the league and 9-12 overall.

Alex Whipple, Vintage senior

She did very well as a setter considering the Crushers had so many newcomers this season, and made the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.

Ella White, St. Helena senior

The 6-foot-1 outside hitter and setter made the All-North Central League I Second Team after helping the Saints (9-17, 7-9 NCL I) earn their most league and overall wins in four seasons.

Defensive Player of the Year

Isabella Avila, American Canyon junior

The libero led the Wolves with 375 digs while serving 31 aces, and was selected to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team. “Isabella held our defense together,” said head coach Katy O’Brien. “She was able to read the hitters and adjust to the block when needed. Without her consistent passing out of serve receive as well as defense, we would not have been as successful offensively.”

Finalists

Casey Baraz, St. Helena senior

Sher received All-North Central League I Honorable Mention after helping the Saints (9-17, 7-9 NCL I) earn their most league and overall wins in four seasons.

Bailey O’Callahan, Napa senior

She earned All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention with her all-around skills.

Emery Messenger, Justin-Siena senior

All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Teamer was especially a good passer, and the Braves missed her when she had to sit out the last seven matches of the season due to injury.

Valeria Queipo, Calistoga senior

She helped the Wildcats finish 6-8 in the North Central League II and 9-12 overall, earning All-NCL II Honorable Mention in her fourth varsity season.

Jordan Washington, Justin-Siena sophomore

The 6-foot middle blocker helped control the net, earning All-Vine Valley Athletic League Honorable Mention after helping the Braves finish second in league at 9-3 and 13-6 overall.

Newcomer of the Year

Sofia Sebastiani, Justin-Siena freshman

The 5-foot-10 middle blocker had 77 kills and 23 terminal solo blocks.

She had 30.6% hitting accuracy. “That’s amazing for any middle, but crazy for a frosh middle who fought her way to a starting spot in the first few weeks of the season,” Kate Reilley said before stepping down as head coach. “She made very few errors considering how many swings she took each game.

“Sofia absolutely surprised me this season. We told her from Week 1 that we had a few middles and she would have to fight for playtime, and she did just that. She worked hard every practice, she proved to us every game that she deserved that starting spot, and she pretty quickly became our No. 1 middle this season. Her fire, enthusiasm and competitive nature fueled her, especially in those tight matches. You knew from her play that she wanted to win, and that translated in her play.

“She exhibits everything you hope for in a player that you want to coach, and I am thrilled to continue to watch her grow as an athlete because if she is exhibiting traits like this as a freshman, she will go far in her volleyball career.”

Finalists

Cienna Alvarez, Vintage freshman

The 5-foot-8 outside and middle hitter shined in the first of the three varsity sports she’s played in her first year of high school.

Chloe Barrett, Vintage junior

The 5-foot-9 middle and outside hitter could get on a roll, like when she had 10 kills in a big Senior Night win over rival Justin-Siena.

Sophia Bernabe, American Canyon sophomore

The setter and defensive specialist racked up 213 digs and 30 service aces for the Vine Valley Athletic League champions.

Grace Geitner, Vintage freshman

The 6-foot middle blocker was a force at the net for the Crushers who also shined in varsity basketball in her first year of high school.

Lauren Keller, Justin-Siena freshman

She played huge toward the end of the season, especially when her 10 kills helped the Braves hand American Canyon its only loss.