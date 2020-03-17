Auto Racing: One of three newly approved races at Calistoga Speedway likely to be canceled

Last Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tommy Hunt, founder of Hunt Motorsports Concepts, for three races at Calistoga Speedway later this year.
But with concerns and regulations regarding the novel coronavirus sweeping the country a little over a week later, Hunt is already preparing to cancel the earliest of those races.
The Wine Country Classic, scheduled for June 27, is likely not to going to happen, Hunt said on Tuesday.
“Obviously, in order for us to promote it and put it together and everything under the current set of circumstances with virus regulations we just feel like that is going to be tough to do and do properly,” he said. “So, the June 27th date, for all intents and purposes, is not going to happen.”
Hunt did add that the two later events, the Vermeil Classic from Sept. 4-6 and the World of Outlaws event on Sept. 19, are both currently still on as scheduled.
“It’s fair to assume that the September events are far enough in the future that we’ll have a really good understanding of how things are,” Hunt said.
While Hunt said the Wine Country Classic has not officially been canceled yet, he made clear that “it’s probably not going to happen.”
Last week, the County Board of Supervisors agreed on a contract that would allow Hunt and HMC to host the three races at the Speedway. Based on Board of Supervisors adopted rental rates, HMC will pay $41,504 in facility use and equipment rental fees to the County, according to a letter from Public Works director Steven Lederer.
“We’re very happy we were able to put a deal together with the county and are happy to partner up with them and to hopefully generate some full events at the fairgrounds this year,” Hunt said on Tuesday.
Racing has been on hold at the Speedway while the County and City of Calistoga negotiate the sale of a section of the Fairgrounds that includes the Speedway, a process that has been drawn out by a series of delays. Most recently, the city, the potential buyer, has sent an offer to the county, the seller. The county is currently reviewing the offer and the sale is expected to be finalized before summer.
The letter from Lederer also stated that in addition to the fee, the contract approved last week requires HMC to provide adequate insurance as identified by the California State Fair Association, provides for set-up and cleanup requirements for the track and Fairgrounds, outlines environmental requirements around hazardous materials and stormwater permitting plans, and addresses operational responsibilities of the County and HMC.
The contract may also be assigned to the City of Calistoga if the pending sale occurs.
