Auto Racing: One of three newly approved races at Calistoga Speedway likely to be canceled

Last Tuesday, the Napa County Board of Supervisors approved a contract with Tommy Hunt, founder of Hunt Motorsports Concepts, for three races at Calistoga Speedway later this year.

But with concerns and regulations regarding the novel coronavirus sweeping the country a little over a week later, Hunt is already preparing to cancel the earliest of those races.

The Wine Country Classic, scheduled for June 27, is likely not to going to happen, Hunt said on Tuesday.

“Obviously, in order for us to promote it and put it together and everything under the current set of circumstances with virus regulations we just feel like that is going to be tough to do and do properly,” he said. “So, the June 27th date, for all intents and purposes, is not going to happen.”

Hunt did add that the two later events, the Vermeil Classic from Sept. 4-6 and the World of Outlaws event on Sept. 19, are both currently still on as scheduled.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s fair to assume that the September events are far enough in the future that we’ll have a really good understanding of how things are,” Hunt said.

While Hunt said the Wine Country Classic has not officially been canceled yet, he made clear that “it’s probably not going to happen.”