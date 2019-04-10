Even with sunny skies all day Tuesday, the Calistoga High baseball team had another game canceled, its fourth consecutive, due to rain.
Rincon Valley Christian’s dirt field was too saturated from Monday’s rain and hadn’t dried enough to be playable for its North Central League II tilt against the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Calistoga stayed home and practiced instead. The Wildcats haven’t played a game since March 19. Their game against Upper Lake on March 22 was canceled, as were games against Tomales on March 26 and Technology on March 29. They had no games scheduled the following week due to spring break and were supposed to get back in action Tuesday against the Eagles.
Calistoga is scheduled to host Credo at 4 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
“The guys are chomping at the bit,” said co-athletic director Eric Heitz by phone on Tuesday. “Barring something catastrophic, we should be good to play on Friday.”
While the Wildcats’ field was also still damp on Tuesday, the weekly forecast from the National Weather Service doesn’t predict any rain for the remainder of the week.
At this point in the year, the Wildcats were supposed to have played 10 games, but the cancellations began right off the bat. They’ve played only four games in the six weeks since the season started.
Their season opener against Elsie Allen on Feb. 22 was canceled because the Lobos couldn’t field a team this year. Calistoga got its first game in on Feb. 26, a 3-0 loss to Making Waves Academy.
Then the rain started. It cost Calistoga a game at Anderson Valley on March 8 but subsided enough the following week to get in three games in four days. The Wildcats went 1-2 over that span, beating Anderson Valley 13-2 on March 18 and dropping lopsided games to Sonoma Academy 18-4 on March 15 and to St. Vincent 16-3 on March 19.
Calistoga hasn’t played since.
There are several make-up games scheduled as the Wildcats enter what is supposed to be the second half of their season.
After they host Credo on Friday, they’ll make up Tuesday’s Rincon Valley Christian game on April 15. They’ll play at Upper Lake on April 16, before playing a doubleheader against Tomales on April 19.
Then they’ll host Technology on April 23, play at St. Vincent on April 26, and then make up a game at Technology on April 29.
The Wildcats will wrap their April schedule at Sonoma Academy on April 30 before heading into their last three regular-season games of the year in early May.
Those games are at home against Rincon Valley Christian on May 3 and Credo on May 7. They will then be at home May 9 for a make-up against Upper Lake that will also be the Wildcats’ Senior Night.