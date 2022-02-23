Calistoga Baseball Outlook: Wildcats rebuild after two canceled seasons

Earl Dunckel is in his third year as head coach of the Calistoga High baseball program and has seen the Wildcats play five games.

He’s been at every game they’ve played. They just haven't played many.

They were 1-3 in 2020 when that season was stopped due to the pandemic, which then wiped out the 2021 campaign entirely. They opened this season Tuesday with a lopsided loss to visiting Making Waves Academy.

Dunckel said this year’s team is led on the mound by David Bravo and junior Oscar Leon, who started and relieved, respectively, on Tuesday.

“David’s got the most experience pitching,” Dunckel said. “He’s probably going to have to be the guy who carries us pitching-wise.

“Oscar has been with us since he was a freshman, but we haven’t played the last two years, so his experience is limited. He’s still solid. He’s another guy who’s going to anchor us, and he’s going to have to play shortstop and pitch and maybe play third base, too. I’m looking for big things from him, especially at the plate. He worked really hard on his hitting in the offseason.”

But overall, Dunckel said, the Wildcats are starting from scratch.

“We’re super young. We’ve got mostly freshmen, a couple of sophomores, and a couple of juniors who really don’t have anything but senior ball experience. They were freshmen when they started and they got their season cut short. It’s the proverbial building year,” the coach said.

“But in the week that we’ve had practice, they’ve already made great strides. They’re learning the game and that’s all I really care about — that everybody’s trying and learning. We’ll get better as a result. The team we just played is in a similar situation. They’re mostly freshmen and inexperienced upperclassmen.”

The Wildcats will try to repay Making Waves’ favor when they visit the Marlins in Richmond at 3:30 p.m. Friday. They’re also on the road against Anderson Valley in Boonville on March 1 and Round Valley in Covelo on March 11. They’re back at home March 15 against Anderson Valley.

“It’s hard to look in my crystal ball and see what’s going to happen,” Dunckel said. “But it’ll be fun to see how it shakes out with all the other teams.”