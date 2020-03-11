Calistoga Baseball Season Outlook: Wildcats looking to grow under new coach

“Our pitching just wasn’t prepared for it yet,” he said. “It was understandable in my mind.”

It’s all part of the process, said Dunkle, who figured after getting his team together and onto the field for games on such short notice that there would be a bit of an adjustment period these first few weeks.

“Most of our pitchers and three out of four of our infielders came off the basketball court,” he said. “So we really threw it together in haste to get these games in. … It is what it is. I’m not worried about it by any stretch of the imagination. Everyone is just coming up to speed and I think we’re making good progress.”

Most recently, the Wildcats faced their stiffest competition yet in Fremont Christian, the reigning NCS Division 5 champions. Calistoga hung tough for the first two innings before the Warriors ignited and scored 18 runs over the third and fourth innings en route to a 19-2 victory.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Again, it’s early, and growing pains this early on are not uncommon. But Dunkle said that, while the score looked worse on paper than it might have been, he learned he needed to help coach up the team’s mental toughness and fortitude going forward.