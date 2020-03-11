Calistoga Baseball Season Outlook: Wildcats looking to grow under new coach

The 2020 season is underway for the Calistoga High baseball team.
Through their first two weeks of games, the Wildcats are off to a 1-3 start under new head coach Earl Dunckel, who took over the program after Earl Caruthers stepped down at the end of last season. Dunckel had been assisting Caruthers for the past two seasons and inherits a group that went 5-11 overall last year and 4-10 in the North Central League II.
Calistoga boasts a roster of 19 players this year, up from 15 a year ago. Plus, the Wildcats didn’t graduate anyone from last year’s team and bring in a nice influx of youth.
Still, there are new plenty of new faces and most of the Wildcats are still getting their feet underneath them. A majority of the starters had only just walked off the basketball court and onto the diamond before their first game on Feb. 25.
“We’ve kind of had a rough start because the basketball guys, after their North Coast Section playoff games, got one or two practice before we had our first game,” Dunckel said Tuesday. “Nobody had their arms going; it was kind of a rough go. We played a competitive team to start out with.”
That team was Making Waves Academy, which handled the Wildcats 8-1 in their season opener a few weeks ago. The Wildcats turned around a few days later and gave the Marlins a more competitive game, albeit ending in an 8-7 loss in a game they probably should have won, Dunkle admitted.
“Our pitching just wasn’t prepared for it yet,” he said. “It was understandable in my mind.”
It’s all part of the process, said Dunkle, who figured after getting his team together and onto the field for games on such short notice that there would be a bit of an adjustment period these first few weeks.
“Most of our pitchers and three out of four of our infielders came off the basketball court,” he said. “So we really threw it together in haste to get these games in. … It is what it is. I’m not worried about it by any stretch of the imagination. Everyone is just coming up to speed and I think we’re making good progress.”
Most recently, the Wildcats faced their stiffest competition yet in Fremont Christian, the reigning NCS Division 5 champions. Calistoga hung tough for the first two innings before the Warriors ignited and scored 18 runs over the third and fourth innings en route to a 19-2 victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Again, it’s early, and growing pains this early on are not uncommon. But Dunkle said that, while the score looked worse on paper than it might have been, he learned he needed to help coach up the team’s mental toughness and fortitude going forward.
“The score was not indicative of the game,” the coach said. “I think we were very competitive until we kind of fell apart. I hate to say it, but that’s just kind of bad on us for not sticking with it. Unfortunate, but there are a lot of things to work on.”
That’s one of the main areas Dunkle said he’s focusing on as he gets to know his team better. The Wildcats have the talent, he said, but so much of the game comes from the mental aspect that in order to reach the potential he believes they have, they need to learn to control that side it.
“A lot is on me getting these guys up to speed and getting their competitive mentality up to speed so we can compete with these guys, because I think physically and athletically we measure up with most of these teams pretty well,” he explained. “I’m not daunted by any of the competition in our league, but there are just a lot of question marks.”
Don’t be mistaken: there are plenty of positives to identify.
Making up the team this year are seniors Sammy Cruz, Marco Lopez, Fernando Rios and Jesus Rojas-Mendoza, juniors Juan Caratachea, Nathan Blancas and Miguel Rodriguez, sophomores Yuli Caballero, Christian Caldera, Jonathan Koffler, Marvin Marin, Christian Pedersen and Joe Valencia, and freshmen Brayan Ceron, Oscar Leon, Christian Ramirez, Alex Vargas, Esau Cortez and Emmanuel Chavez.
The Wildcats’ lone win came last week against an overmatched Potter Valley team. Calistoga won 37-4. That proved to be a bit of a confidence booster.
Stiffer competition is on the way, but Dunkle likes what he’s seen with his group so far. He believes that once the Wildcats get more practices under their belts, things will begin to turn for the better.
“I think overall we have three strong pitchers, four guys, really, who can throw strikes, so I think that bodes well for us,” he said. “I think pitching actually might be one of our strengths. We actually also have a tight infield, but our outfield is a little young and inexperienced. But I think they’re going to be fine, too.
“It’s, as usual, with a small school and varied amount of experience, you’re talking about what team is going to show up every day. I mean it’s the nature of the beast and I think everyone we play is in the same situation.”
As for the offensive side of things, Dunkle said “I think as soon as we get everyone up to speed, we’ve got a formidable lineup.”
The Wildcats have a home game this Thursday against Archbishop Hanna. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.