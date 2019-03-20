A year removed from making the North Coast Section Div. 6 playoffs for the first time since 2009, the Calistoga baseball team is back with a new, young group that second-year head coach Earl Caruthers is extremely excited about.
“It’s refreshing,” Caruthers said Tuesday before his team played St. Vincent. “Last year, having so many seniors who had never played the game before, there wasn’t enough time to teach them everything there is to know about baseball. Now, I have four years to teach these guys. It’s going to be good.”
The Wildcats boast a full roster of 15 players this year, seven of which are freshman with not a single senior in the bunch. That’s a much different roster make-up than last season, when six of the Wildcats’ 12 players were seniors.
That veteran group had more success than the previous four seasons combined, going 6-10 overall and 5-5 in the North Central League III to earn a bid to the NCS playoffs. Their season came to an end in the first round and all those seniors have now left the program, but this young group that Caruthers has now has him optimistic for the future.
“These guys I have now, they know the game, it’s just that they’re 14,” Caruthers said. “So there are some growing pains. Other schools have freshman and JV teams to kind of help the kids grow up but here they come right to me. I think they’re getting more used to me than I’m getting used to them on the varsity level, but it’s fun. I love this group.”
So far, the season has gotten off to a bit of a slow start. The Wildcats were supposed to open their season Feb. 28 at Elsie Allen, but the Lobos couldn’t field a team this year. On top of that, rain forced the ‘Cats to cancel their bout with Anderson Valley on March 8. As of Tuesday, the Wildcats have played only played in four games are 1-3 to start the year.
They picked up their first win of the year on Monday in a 14-1 drudging of Anderson Valley.
“Jesus (Rojas-Mendoza) threw five innings strong, gave up two runs, Fernando (Rios) came in and pitched for the first time since Little League, he’s a junior, but threw two strong innings,” Caruthers said. “We hit the ball for the first, got some quality at-bats. Christian Caldera went 3-for-4, had a triple, a couple singles. … It was good. The best game of the year so far.”
Steady improvement is all Caruthers is looking for at this point in the season. He wants his team to beplaying its best baseball of the year entering the home stretch in May.
“It’s kind of like the NCAA Tournament. … You want to be playing your best baseball going into the tournament. Period,” he said. “If we’re doing that, once we stop throwing the ball around a little bit, we’ll be good.
“Again, I’m super excited. I’ve been around baseball a long time and this group compared to last year’s group, taking nothing away from those guys, it’s just a better makeup of ball players. The kids last year helped me just be able to have a team to coach versus now we have guys out here that really want to get this done.”
The Wildcats are in a new, more competitive league this season. Last season, the Wildcats were a part of the NCL III with teams like Laytonville, Mendocino and Anderson Valley. Now, the ‘Cats are playing up in the NCL II with private schools like St. Vincent and Sonoma Academy.
The competition is much tougher and Caruthers admitted there will be plenty of growing pains this year with a younger team, but he believes playing these tougher teams will help them grow in the long run.
“For us, it’s building,” Caruthers said Tuesday. “Every single day is a building block. Days like today (when we play St. Vincent) might be like a day where I don’t want to be in this division but a lot of the other teams outside these guys we should be able to match up with better.”
The Wildcats have already begun their league schedule and have seen what NCL II has to offer. They were on the wrong side of an 18-4 loss to Sonoma Academy last Friday and fell to St. Vincent 13-3 on Tuesday.
But those two teams are poised to be near the top of the standings when it’s all said and done this year and Caruthers isn’t taking much stock in these lopsided early defeats. He just wants to see his team get better every day.
“Our goal is to at least play .500-ball in the division, compete against the better teams,” he said, “and then when we get down to that D6 NCS run, hopefully we’ll have some sort of momentum going towards that.”
“We’re going to have our growing pains but it’s going to be fun this year,” he added.
Representing the freshmen this season are Jonathan Kofler, Caldera (who is also a team captain), Christian Pederson, Gustavo Perez, Joe Valencia, Luis Montanez, Marvin Martin and Yuli Caballero. The lone sophomore this year is Juan Caratachea and the juniors are Rojas-Mendoza (a team captain), Rios Adan Rodriguez (a team captain), Marco Lopez and Christian Tovar.
Caruthers is being assisted in coaching duties this year by Earl Dunckel.