Calistoga Basketball: Perez carries Wildcats in league-opening win

Calistoga High boys basketball head coach Cesar Cruz knew Jose Perez could be special if the 6-foot-3 junior’s teammates dished him the ball.

They did, Perez poured in 27 points, and the Wildcats opened North Central League II play with a 56-48 win over visiting Upper Lake on Tuesday night in their last game of 2021.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Calistoga (2-4 overall) led 18-10 after one quarter but struggled to score in the middle ones and trailed 38-37 going into the fourth.

Kyle Grandi, named Most Valuable Player of the Potter Valley Tournament after the Cougars beat Mendocino 63-50 in the final on Saturday, fueled their comeback against Calistoga. After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Grandi hit two 3-pointers in the second to help Upper Lake (4-5 overall) grab a 29-28 halftime lead.

Perez scored 6 of the Wildcats’ 9 points in the third while they held the Cougars to 9 to keep the game even. Perez then helped Calistoga take the lead and hold on with 12 points in the fourth, going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line after hitting 1 of 3 foul shots up to that point.

“It was difficult the first three quarters. We just needed to execute at the end to get our first league win,” Perez said. “We’ll keep practicing so we’re more ready.”

Marvin Marin drained three 3-pointers in the middle stanzas and finished with 11 points for the Wildcats, while point guard Alexis Escobedo had a big three in the fourth and finished with 10 points.

Santos Argueta added 5 points and Lee Gutierrez sank a 3-pointer to round out Calistoga’s scoring.

Sammy Avalos led Upper Lake with 14 points, while Johnny Gonzales added 8.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take the victory,” Calistoga head coach Cesar Cruz said. “We struggled at the beginning of the game. In the fourth quarter, we hit some big shots and played some good defense, made some good stops, and founds our big man in the middle (Perez). I kept calling his number. Even in the zone, we move the ball and isolate him in the post and get him as many touches as we can.

“The kids in the second and third quarters didn’t recognize that. At halftime, I went over it, saying ‘He needs to touch the ball. I don’t care how he gets it, he’s going to get it in (the hoop),’ and he did.”

The Wildcats didn’t force the ball into Perez if he wasn’t open.

“Unless we had a layup, we pulled it out,” Cruz said. “Jose did a great job, Alex controlled the tempo at the end, and the other kids did a great job. We scored points when we needed to — not in the first three quarters, but in the fourth.

“We’ve got a long ways to go, but like I told the kids, 1-0 in league feels pretty good. Upper Lake beat Mendocino and other teams we’ve lost to. I told the guys ‘They’re not a pushover’ and that ‘If we can beat these guys, we can move forward on a positive note’ and did. If we had lost, it would have been tough on us, mentally and physically.”

They did it without one of their top scorers, senior Isaac Garcia, who Cruz said was out sick.

Cruz said Christian Caldera, who led the Wildcats to the league title during their most recent season in 2019-20, to join the team by the end of December. The senior missed the second half of the football season and most of the soccer season this fall with a broken arm.

The Wildcats opened the season Nov. 30 with a 52-41 loss at Mendocino before going 1-2 in their own Gene Duffy Sr. Classic, losing 60-21 to Cloverdale, beating league foe Roseland Collegiate Prep 58-34 and falling 55-44 to Elsie Allen. They also lost Dec. 7 at South Fork, 66-50.

Cloverdale won not only the Duffy Classic but also its own tournament, where it beat St. Helena 62-57 in the final, and heads into the holiday break with a 7-0 record.

“Cloverdale is a big powerhouse team. They’ve been good for several years, but I liked our effort,” Cruz said after that game. “Cloverdale’s kids have been playing together since junior high, but we did a lot of good things. Defensively I think we played hard and Jose played great in the post. But we need to work on our offense. We need to move the ball more. We’ve just got to be on the court more. We’ve got to understand our spacing and understand our sets.

“It’s going to take time. But it’s not how we start, it’s how we finish. We need to keep working hard. I think we’ll be fine.”

Along with Perez and Escobedo, he thought senior Yuli Caballero played well in that game after coming out late from football.

“Yuli is coming around really well. He can jump out of the gym. He’s super athletic and he’s gonna help us a lot,” the coach said. “Playing a team like Cloverdale is going to help us in the future. We’d rather play a good team than win by 40 and it doesn’t help us with anything.”

Calistoga has a three-way break from competition, but not from each other, before hosting Tomales in a nonleague game on Jan. 4.

“I told the kids ‘Celebrate, but we’ve got a whole month to work on a lot of things,” Cruz said after Tuesday’s game. “We’re going to practice every day during the break — two times a day, day and night.”

Girls fall to 2-6

The Wildcats forfeited their NCL II opener to host Upper Lake on Tuesday night, according to the Lake County Record-Bee, falling to 2-6 overall.

After opening their Dec. 2-4 Gene Duffy Sr. Classic with a 48-20 rout of Summerfield Waldorf, the Wildcats finished the tournament with a 58-16 loss to Ferndale and a 37-26 loss to Cornerstone Christian of Antioch and fell 50-18 at South Fork on Dec. 7.

They were led against Summerfield by Andrea Villasenor (14 points), Valeria Queipo (10), Liliana Cruz (8), Daniela Chicas (6), Grace Galindo (4), Evelin Garcia (4) and Kassandra Duarte (2).

But first-year head coach Erik Valencia said after that game they still needed much improvement.

“From start to finish we were kinda confused at the beginning on what we were running. It’s just a matter of the girls getting in the environment of the game,” he said. “We’re still working on the process of learning. We’ve got two people from JV coming up and we’re just trying to get together, get some chemistry as a team. We’re still working on the right roster going into league.”

Calistoga’s next game is a nonleague contest against visiting Tomales on Jan. 4.

“We’ll try to have one practice between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Hopefully we can get that done,” Valencia said. “I know a lot of girls go to Mexico or somewhere else. That’s why we’re still working on that chemistry, working on the team altogether, just because some girls won’t be here.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.