Calistoga Basketball: Wildcats rout Braves 54-29 in league game

Christian Caldera and Marvin Marin each had 15 points to lead the Calistoga High boys basketball team past visiting Tomales, 54-29, in a North Central League IV contest Tuesday night.

“It felt good. My first shot fell and I felt confident,” Marin said after the Wildcats improved to 2-0 in the NCL IV and 3-5 overall. “I feel like over the break we were able to put in that hard work and improve as a team.”

The Wildcats had fallen at home to Middletown a week before, 54-37, following a two-week holiday break from competition. The Mustangs went into that game with a 9-2 record.

“I thought we played (just) OK against Middletown last week, so I told the kids we’ve got to play better,” Calistoga head coach Shorty Cruz said. “I liked our intensity. The first half was good. I changed defenses a little bit and our defensive energy was so much better than last week. We moved the ball great on offense and had a lot of open looks. We got a couple of 3-pointers to drop.”

Against the Braves (3-4, 1-1 NCL IV), the Wildcats led just 11-8 after one quarter but pulled away to grab a 33-13 halftime lead took a 49-18 cushion into the fourth quarter.

Calistoga, Neftali Gutierrez had 10 points for Calistoga, while Alexis Escobedo chipped in seven, Issac Garcia three, and Santos Argueta and Jose Perez two apiece.

Two weeks before the Middletown game, the Wildcats went into the holiday break with a 56-48 win at Upper Lake that saw Perez pour in a season-high 27 points. The 6-foot-3 junior had just two points against Tomales.

“Our big boy, Jose, has been in a major slump for a month now. We’ve got to get his confidence up again,” Cruz said. “We fed him and I don’t know if he lost his confidence, but he missed a lot of little putbacks. We need him back. We’ve got a big game on Friday at Technology in Rohnert Park.”

Cruz said he expects Sonoma Academy and Credo to be the favorite in the NCL IV this season, though he noted that Technology beat Sonoma Academy 42-40 in a league opener two weeks ago.

“Technology is pretty good,” Cruz said. “We’ve just got to play better. We’ve got to play four good quarters. Tonight I think we played two good quarters. We’ve just got to execute, execute, execute.”

Tomales Girls 35, Calistoga 17

The Wildcats hadn’t played in 28 days, having forfeited their NCL IV opener on Dec. 14 before going on holiday break, and struggled to score in Tuesday night’s loss to the visiting Braves (6-0, 2-0 NCL IV).

Grace Galindo had seven points, Valeria Queipo six, and Liliana Cruz and Daniela Chicas two apiece for Calistoga (2-7, 0-2 NCL IV).

Seven points was also the most the Wildcats scored in any quarter, the fourth, as undefeated Tomales led 8-3, 20-6 and 29-10 between quarters.

Like the boys, the Calistoga girls visit Technology on Friday before heading to Sonoma Academy on Dec. 11 and hosting Roseland Collegiate Prep on Dec. 14. The girls play at 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m. each night.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

