If you were to ask any member of the Calistoga boys basketball team if a past version of the squad would have won a game with rock solid defense and free throws, they would think you were crazy. The 2018-2019 squad has been a program changing team, proved evermore on Saturday with the boys closing out a 43-36 victory over a potential playoff team in Ferndale.
“I don’t think defense and holding a team to two points even belong in the same sentence when talking about past teams. A huge thing this season has been on defense and discipline,” Jasiel Flores said. “We are a small team, so we have to put more effort on the defensive end then other teams. We are starting to get to our potential, but we still need catch with the end of the season coming.”
The Wildcats continue to improve on the defensive end, as the hosts held the visitors from Humboldt County to only 11 points in the second half. Flores led the way for Calistoga scoring a game-high 13 points with most of his damage coming after the halftime break. The game was close for the whole contest, as the two squads were tied after both the first and second quarters. Calistoga took a 36-34 advantage into the final frame and took over.
“Watching a kid that some people may have given up on and seeing him blossom, that's what makes coaching fun,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said. “I identified his love for the game and have taken his fire and passion in the right direction.”
The fourth quarter was a monster moment for the program heading forward. Calistoga was rabid on defense, contesting every shot attempt by Ferndale to ensure that no easy looks were given up. The Wildcats from up north only scored two points in the quarter and those two points weren’t easy, as Lane Branstetter hit a falling-down, turn-around put back late in the quarter. Calistoga offense wasn’t humming either in the fourth quarter, but they took care of the ball and finished the game on the free throw line. With four different players all hitting free throws in the final minute to clinch the marquee win.
“That game was won on the defensive end and there is no question about that. That is a pride point for this team. That was a solid defensive effort for sure,” Particelli said. “I told them before the game, if we don’t turn the ball over a ton and play great halfcourt defense we will have an opportunity to win the game. Tonight it obviously worked out for us.”
It was a four-point game with two minutes remaining in the contest. Flores and Cesar Ayala each split free throws to jump up to a six-point advantage. Flores grabbed the offensive rebound off of Ayala’s second shot and went to the line again. The senior missed the first shot of a one-and-one, but Christopher Olivares was huge with another offensive rebound. The 6-foot-5 sophomore center split his free throws to extend the Wildcats lead. Calistoga was able to grind out the victory. Christian Caldera finished with eight points and Ayala five.
“That truly was a marquee win for us,” Partucelli said. “We finally have all our players and are finding some continuity and finally showing what we thought we were going to be showing this year.”
After only winning two games last season the Wildcats may have a chance at the postseason this season, with the Ferndale victory being a glowing mark on their resume. Calistoga improves to 9-13 overall on the year and are importantly 6-3 versus Division 6 opponents. The main question will be if the Wildcats have a strong enough slate of victories to sneak into the field of 16.
“It feels really good of much we have progressed from the beginning of the year to right now,” Christian Caldera said. “It shows that the work is paying off. We just have to keep doing it, because it keeps working.”
Calistoga has a tough test against NCL IV leading Sonoma Academy of Santa Rosa on Tuesday before a must win game against Technology on Thursday.