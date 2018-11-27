Monday night was not a great night for Calistoga boys basketball.
The Wildcats fell 61-36 to Middletown in scrimmage, an ominous sign for the upcoming season.
But Tuesday night was one of the better nights for the Wildcats in a long time.
Calistoga beat Rincon Valley Christian 51-45 at Calistoga High School in the first official game of the season, stunning not only the Eagles but also Calistoga coaches Cesar Cruz and Ray Particelli.
“We haven’t been 1-0 in like ten years,” Cruz said over the phone Tuesday night. “From a team that went 2-24 last year, these kids felt great tonight.”
Senior Cesar Ayala scored 20 points, senior Jaisel Flores added 14 and freshman Christian Caldera chipped in 12 for the Wildcats, which led by double-figures in the fourth quarter.
It’s a hopeful start to what Cruz and Particelli believe may be a promising year for boys basketball at Calistoga.
“It’s a long process but I think we have the potential to make the playoffs this year, I really do,” Cruz said Monday. “I think in our division I think we have a chance to make the playoffs. That’s my goal; I set the bar high. We haven’t been to playoffs in years.”
The last time the Wildcats qualified for the North Coast Section playoffs was in the 2006-07 season when they went 19-10 overall and 10-3 in the North Central League II.
But that message of optimism was not always the how Cruz and Particelli talked about this year’s team.
On Monday, after losing by 25 to the Mustangs, Particelli and Cruz discussed the the uphill battle this season would be. They had only practiced three times and had at most four players in attendance. They knew there was skill, more than last season at least, but whether or not the kids were fully committed was another issue altogether.
Many of those questions still linger even after Tuesday’s win, but now Cruz, Particelli and the Wildcats have a tangible result, proving that maybe they truly might make some noise this season.
“We’re solid,” Cruz said. “We’re going to surprise some teams. But we got a long ways to go. I know we can be better.”
The biggest issue they currently face is the lack of preparation they’ve had as the season starts to ramp up and the lack of practice time they’ll have in the coming weeks.
Starting with the RVC game on Tuesday, they’ll play nine games over the next eleven days. After Tuesday, they'll play in the Sutter Home Invitational Tournament at St. Helena High School. Their first round game is Thursday at 4 p.m. against Roseland Collegiate Prep.
“There’s a lot to learn, but our upside is good,” Particelli said after the scrimmage on Monday. “My only concern is we’re not going to have a lot of practice to get there. We’re going to have more games than practices early on and that’s not going to do us any favors. We literally need ten hours in the gym uninterrupted so we can break stuff down the way we need to. … That’s just the reality of it.”
The Wildcats only have a roster of nine players and bring back only two from last year’s team that went 2-24 overall. Calistoga’s fresh-faced team will also be taking on new competition in league this year with the realignment of the North Central Leagues. Calistoga will now play in the NCL IV against St. Vincent de Paul, Roseland Collegiate Prep, Technology and Sonoma Academy.
With such a short bench, the Wildcats will need to improve their conditioning, especially since they haven’t really practiced together and Particelli wants to install a similar up-tempo style that he employs with the girls team.
“Like the girls, we are going to extend the tempo because we are going to have some pretty quick kids on the court at all times,” Particelli said. “But, man, it might take us a month to get in shape. If we don’t practice our press for a month how effective is that going to be?”
The Wildcats coaching staff might have some clarity on that subject when their team finally gets to catch its breath after this wild upcoming two-week stretch.
Again, nothing is certain with this team other than the fact that they have potential.
“We have good upside on our team,” Cruz said. “We just have a long way to go.”