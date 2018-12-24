Things are looking up for the Calistoga boys basketball team and senior Cesar Ayala has been a big reason why.
Ayala and the Wildcats wrapped up preseason play last weekend when they bowed out of the Stokes Tournament in Kelseyville to focus on final exams. That result put them at a middling 4-9 on the year, but that’s still a marked improvement from recent history.
Save for the 2016-17 season when they went 8-18, the Wildcats went 6-61 combined in the 2014-15, 15-16 and 17-18 seasons.
One of the main reasons for their success this year is the play of Ayala.
The 5-foot-9 guard with a wiry frame and aggressive play style is one of three seniors on the team. Ayala is a team captain and the Wildcats’ de facto leader in more ways than one. He carries a heavy load on offense and currently leads the team in scoring.
His long arms and quick feet also make him a staunch defender. But more importantly he’s an emotional leader. He sets the tone in games and practices and that often dictates how the team plays.
“Cesar is definitely one of our top talents and we’re kind of going to go how Cesar goes,” coach Ray Particelli said. “He’s good enough to impact the game on both sides of the stripe, but the other thing is that the other kids look up to him – we go how Cesar goes type of thing. If he hangs his head and pouts a couple possessions, the air kind of comes out the ball for the team. When he’s got some hop in his step, the rest of the team has hop in their step.
“He’s important both ways, by his presence out there because of his talent and also because of his leadership qualities. The team just feeds off of him.”
Like many players from Calistoga, Ayala has not been playing organized basketball for long. He first started playing pickup games with friends on the blacktop courts in town when he was in seventh grade. In eighth grade he joined the school team never looked back.
“The way I played that year made me really fall in love with it,” Ayala said. “I actually played soccer, too, growing up and was raised playing soccer, and I played club soccer when I was younger. So I was playing that originally and then I stopped my sophomore year and decided to focus on basketball from there.”
Ayala actually didn’t play basketball his freshman year, but met coach Cesar Cruz over that summer. Cruz introduced more structure to Ayala’s training. He taught him fundamentals and helped him grow his game.
Ayala was named a team captain his sophomore year and was a key part of the Wildcats 2016-17 season in which they won eight games. He was named a team captain at the start of his junior year as well, but had his season cut short due to grade issues.
He almost cringes when he thinks back to watching his team struggle through a two-win season as he sat in the bleacher helpless.
But that time away motivated him.
“After sitting out last year, I looked at it like this is the one big step that I have to take, passing all my finals and making grades,” he said, “so I could play with the team and still be with them come league.”
Ayala has done just that this year. He made it through finals with his eligibility intact and can’t wait until league begins the first week of January.
With grades no longer a big issue, Ayala can turn his focus back to the court.
As a whole, the Wildcats probably have more talent than they have in years. Their record is a good reflection of that, especially taking into account that they had 13 games in the first 18 days of the season. That limited practice time handicapped the Wildcats even more than they already are with a small team both in physical size and numbers.
But the skill and play of Ayala has helped them overcome some of those shortfalls.
“Some days we’d have like four players, other days we’d have six players, some days we’d have three, so I was never really like, ‘Yo, we have a team,’” he said. “That was always in the back of my head. But then we brought it all together. After our second game, which we won, it was a high-intensity game with RVC (Rincon Valley Christian) that’s when I really realized we were good.
“We could actually win this year. After that game, I realized that if we stick together and we work together we can definitely get something going.”
Ayala wields a unique play style. He’s self-admittedly skinny but has a relentless motor and plays with reckless abandon. He puts his head down when he drives to the hoop, barreling his slight frame into much larger post players with little care for his own well-being.
His eccentric style has earned him warnings from refs about flopping, but Ayala simply doesn’t know how to play any other way. That’s how he learned playing on the blacktop courts in Calistoga
“He goes in there and whatever happens, happens,” Particelli said. “He liked contact a lot less when I first met him but he was tiny. Contact was not good for him. Now, that his body has kind of filled out a little bit, he puts his nose in the middle of everything.”
While Ayala has improved greatly over the years, there are still holes in his game that Particelli and Cruz want him to fill. He could arguably be the Wildcats’ best rebounder if he simply spent more time close to the basket. With a premium on height and savvy post players, this has been an area of frustration for Particelli and Cruz.
Recently, though, they’ve had discussions with the team as a whole and Ayala individually about the importance of rebounding and have begun to see steady improvement.
“As a team I think the last four or five games we’ve outrebounded our opponents,” Particelli said. “He’s now getting his fair share of rebounds and with everybody else, we’ve now had enough practices to get a little more technical and talk about how we want to go about it.”
As a whole, Partcielli has seen improvement across the board from his players when it comes to recognizing mismatches and Ayala has stood out in that regard.
That’s been no easy task to achieve, though.
“The bulk of what these kids focus on is the guy right in front of them,” Particelli said. “The guy defending our center could have broken his leg and be laying at half court and our 6-foot-5 post could be standing there and our guy with the ball wouldn’t see him.”
But this year has been different, especially for Ayala. The coaches say that he’s become a better playmaker and he sees the floor in a more complete way now.
“Cesar has gotten a ton of assists for us, which wasn’t part of his game, not in a negative sense that he was a black hole, but that just wasn’t the kind of basketball he played, Particelli said.
His improvement has pumped some life back into the Calistoga boys basketball program. The Wildcats play with a renewed confidence and are incredibly optimistic about the upcoming league season, which begins on Jan. 8.
The 2006-07 season was the last time Calistoga boys basketball qualified for the postseason but that’s where they have their eyes set on this season.
“We’re looking at playoffs right now,” Ayala said. “That’s what we’re hoping for as a team.”
At 4-9, achieving that goal is going to be an uphill battle, but with Ayala leading the charge, the Wildcats will at least put up a fight.