Calistoga Boys Basketball Outlook: Wildcats finally get to defend league title

When a basketball coach has a freshman who leads the program to a league championship by their sophomore season, they expect their job to only get easier the next two years.

But after COVID-19 concerns led to the cancellation of all sports at Calistoga High in 2020-21, Wildcats boys coach Cesar Cruz could only hope to defend that title this season — and that star guard Christian Caldera would still be healthy.

The senior broke his left arm during the eight-person football season, however. Caldera was able to return to soccer — which he had been playing concurrently with football since ninth grade — during the playoffs and help Calistoga reach the North Coast Section Division 2 championship game with his left arm in a cast.

But Cruz said basketball is too physical for someone to play without two healthy arms.

“I’ve heard so many rumors,” Cruz said Tuesday morning. “One day I hear he’ll be ready after Dec. 20, and then I hear that he’s done because his bone is not healing, he still has pain, and doctors are afraid that if he falls he could break it (again), so right now I have to prepare the team to play without Christian the whole season. I think that’s just fair.

“It’s a big blow for our program. He would have been my only four-year starter. But I don’t want to have these players thinking he’s going to be back. If he comes back, great. He’s a big leader, on and off the court. These kids respect him. Obviously, he makes us better. But hey, even without him, I like our chances.”

The Wildcats, some of whom were on the football team that lost in the section semifinals to Branson two Saturdays ago, opened their basketball season with a 52-41 loss at Mendocino on Tuesday night.

“At the beginning of the year, we’re going to have our bumps and bruises,” Cruz said. “But like I tell the kids every day in practice, it’s not how we start, it’s how we end it. Two years ago, when we won league, the same thing happened. We struggled at the beginning of the year, and the kids finally believed in our system and they played hard.

“We run a motion offense with a bunch of sets and you’ve got to read and react, so it takes a little bit of time to learn. When our coaching staff calls out sets, they’ve got to understand what needs to be done.”

Caldera has played like an upperclassman since he was a freshman, and not having him takes away major leadership on the floor.

“He’s just a competitor,” said Cruz, speaking in the present tense about Caldera, perhaps hoping he will be back this season return by the end of the month. “He makes everybody play hard. Even in practice he’s going 110%. As a point guard, he’s so quick he can beat his man off the dribble and kick it out to our shooters. He’s a smart kid and he’s strong. He can jump, so he also gets some rebounds for us, and he can shoot.

“The key is his mental toughness. When things go wrong, he gets everybody motivated, saying ‘Hey man, next play, let’s go. Forget about the mistake.’ He’s great at doing that. He handles the ball a lot of the time on our team. He makes a lot of turnovers because he’s a point guard, but he ignores it and goes on to the next play. He makes everybody better.”

Like in his senior football season, when Caldera was moved from quarterback to running back to take advantage of his overall athleticism, he will no longer run the point if he come back to the hardcourt.

“Even if Christian comes back, (fellow senior) Alex Escobedo will be my point guard and Christian’s going to be more of an off guard,” Cruz said.

The younger brother of 2019-20 Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year Lizbet Escobedo, who led the girls to their first NCS title game, NorCal playoff appearance and NorCal playoff victory that season, Alex Escobedo is also a good leader. He led the soccer team in Caldera’s absence.

“Alex understands the game, too, and he’s quick and tough for his size,” Cruz said. “He’s a phenomenal soccer player, so he sees the court very well. He’s unselfish, a pass-first kind of guy, but without Christian I’m going to have him do a little more scoring. But his best strength is breaking down the defenses and kicking it out and finding open players.”

Escobedo sounded confident talking about the upcoming season at a Nov. 24 practice.

"I'm looking forward to playing with this great team we have," he said. "Because of COVID, we're adapting to playing basketball again. We're forming around new kids who we haven't played with before. But most of these kids have special talents because they've been playing basketball for quite a while already.

"This year we have a solid team. We're getting to know each other and our playing style and we have a good coach. Our goals are to win league and win in the playoffs. You've always got to have that winning mentality."

Playing in the post are juniors Jose Perez and Brian Gonzalez.

“Jose is about 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, and very solid player. He’s strong and has good post moves,” the coach said. “Brian is about 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3 and he can move, run the court. We’ve got Santos Argueta coming off the bench at the 4 or 3 (power forward or center). He’s impressed me the first few practices. He’s slimmer, taller and he’s another hustler.

Isaac Garcia, another senior who played both football and soccer this fall, has been hobbling with an ankle injury but is expected to be back at forward. He’s an aggressive player who likes to score but also dive for loose balls.

“Isaac has always been the Dennis Rodman of Calistoga,” Cruz said. “I moved him up his sophomore year to start on varsity. He’ll make a big impact for us. He’s also a leader kids look up to. What I like about Isaac is he’s a student of the game. He just wants to win and make everybody better. He’ll sacrifice his offense to get rebounds and do the small things that we ask him to do. He’s a smart player. He’s kind of a slasher who makes some nice cuts, and he can hit the 15- to 12-footers and rebound.”

Two other players to watch are seniors Yuli Caballero and Marvin Marin, who both played varsity football since they were freshmen.

“Yuli played a little varsity basketball as a sophomore,” Cruz said. “Marvin will play the 2 (shooting guard); he’s probably our best shooter. Two years ago, he must have been 5-foot-7 but he’s got to be 6-1 now. All these kids hit the gym these two years they were off and they’re a lot bigger and stronger. Each one of them has probably gained 20 pounds of muscle. Even in football they were physical.”

That will help them on defense, Cruz’s first priority.

“Most of these kids understand my defensive philosophy. This year we’re going to do a little bit more full-court trapping, like the girls do. When they break it, we’ll go into our halfcourt man-to-man.”

Cruz is also helping Erik Valencia coach the Calistoga girls, as freshman daughter Lily Cruz is their starting point guard.

“Our girls are going to surprise a lot of teams this year. People think we’re going to be down, but I think we’re going to be fine. Everybody’s back and stayed healthy. Girls want to come play for us and continue that winning tradition. We’re looking to win league.

"Lily understands the game very well and our senior, Andrea (Villasenor), is going to have a big year for us. She looks phenomenal. She can jump, her conditioning is awesome. She dives for balls and she doesn’t complain about the bruises she gets until the next day.

“I like our chances on both teams.”

Calistoga hosts its annual Gene Duffy Sr. Classic this Thursday through Saturday.

The boys' first-round games Thursday will be in the large gym and have Technology opening against Elsie Allen at 3:30 p.m., Summerfield Waldorf against California School for the Deaf at 5 p.m., Calistoga against Cloverdale at 6:30 p.m., and Roseland Collegiate Prep against Ferndale at 8 p.m.

The girls will have first-round games Thursday in the small gym, with California School for the Deaf playing Redwood Christian at 3:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian against St. Vincent de Paul at 5 p.m., Ferndale against St. Helena at 6:30 p.m., and Calistoga against Summerfield Waldorf at 8 p.m.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.