Calistoga Boys Basketball Outlook: Wildcats off to best start in 17 seasons

The Calistoga High boys basketball team is off to its best start in 17 years with a 5-2 record as it heads into Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. home game against St. Helena (4-4).

The last time the Wildcats had a record this good was the 2005-06 season, when Donnie McMahan — their most recent Napa County Boys Basketball Player of the Year — led them to records of 9-1 in the North Central League II and 20-9 overall.

First-year head coach Jared Greninger said after Calistoga improved to 2-0 with a 59-42 home win over Upper Lake on Dec. 6 that the Wildcats are trying to wear opponents down this season.

“It’s early in the year and everybody’s hungry, everybody’s healthy, so we’re going to get a lot of teams’ best (efforts) right now. So far, it’s our conditioning,” he said. “As good as we’ve done on offense and defense, we have outlasted the other team and we’re the stronger team in the third and fourth quarters.”

This year’s team features seniors Ivan Martinez, Alexis Rios, Tono Vargas , Santo Argueta, Jose Perez and Matt Lidise, juniors William Ulloa, Adrian Garibay, Alejandro Infante, Carlos Avina, Chris Carrillo, Andres Gonzalez, Honorio Infante and Asaf Venegas, sophomore Marco Gonzalez and freshman Diego Perez.

The Wildcats owned the second half when they opened with a 65-51 win at Laytonville on Dec. 1. It was tied 15-15 after one quarter and just 31-28 Calistoga at the break. But they outscored the Warriors 22-9 in the third quarter for a 53-37 advantage before coasting to the win. They were led by Honorio Infante with 17 points, Jose Perez and Diego Perez with 15 apiece, and Alejandro Infante with 12. Marco Gonzalez added four and Andres Gonzalez two.

In a 59-42 win over Upper Lake in their home opener on Dec. 6, they trailed 12-9 and 22-19 after the first two quarters before surging ahead with a 18-10 third quarter and finishing off the Cougars with a 21-10 fourth. They were led once again by Jose Perez (16 points), Alejandro Infante (13), Honorio Infante (13) and Diego Perez.

“Jose did a good job in the paint, both high post and low post,” Greninger said after that game. “Honorio did well at point guard. He’s kinda of our ballhandler-drill sergeant. I can’t deny how important Alejandro Infante was, too, guarding the other team’s best player. When we can get somebody to lock down the other team’s go-to guy, it makes us a better team and that happened tonight.”

In a 52-46 home win over Summerfield Waldorf at Calistoga’s Gene Duffy Tournament on the afternoon of Dec. 9, the Wildcats led 30-18 at halftime and held on down the stretch. They had yet another scoring leader in Diego Perez, with 16 points. Jose Perez added 12, Marco Gonzalez seven, Honorio Infante six, Alejandro Infante five, Santo Argueta four and Andres Gonzalez two.

That evening, Calistoga rolled past Technology 66-49 with another strong start as they led 38-22 at the break. Jose Perez had 17 points, Marco Gonzalez 12 on four 3-pointers, Diego Perez and Andres Gonzalez eight apiece, Argueta and Alejandro Infante six each, Honorio Infante four, and Ulloa three.

Mendocino beat the Wildcats at their own game while edging them 45-43 in the Duffy final on Dec. 10, outscoring them 25-15 after halftime. Honorio Infante had the hot hand for the hosts with 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Alejandro Infante, Jose Perez and Diego Perez added six apiece, and Andres Gonzalez and Argueta four each.

On Dec. 13, Calistoga traveled to Tomales and rolled to a 53-33 league victory after grabbing a 33-17 halftime lead. Jose Perez scored 17, Diego Perez nine, Argueta seven, Ulloa five, Rios four, Martinez three, and Garibay two.

The Wildcats’ second loss, 56-52, came in a rematch at home against Summerfield Waldorf on Dec. 15. They led 12-5 after one quarter before getting outscored 22-12 in the second stanza to trail 27-24 at the break. It was the Mustangs (6-3) holding on in the second half this time. Marco Gonzalez led Calistoga with 12 points on four 3-pointers, Argueta had 11, Jose Perez eight, Diego Perez six, and Andres Gonzalez four. Martinez, Ulloa and Alejandro Infante each drained a 3-pointer, and Garibay had a 2-pointer.

Jose Perez said after the early win over Upper Lake that Calistoga needed to box out better, but that it was winning the battle of attrition.

“Every day in practice we always try to get conditioned so we can last when it really matters during the game,” he said.

The Wildcats will resume NCL II play with an 8 p.m. game Jan. 3 at the league’s newest member, Victory Christian Academy of Santa Rosa.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.