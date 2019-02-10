The Calistoga boys’ basketball playoff drought is over.
On Sunday, the Wildcats secured a North Coast Section Div. 6 playoff spot for the first time since the 2006-07 season. Calistoga is the 15 seed and will face two seed Jewish Community-San Francisco in the first round of the playoffs on Wednesday. The game will be played at Kezar Pavilion in San Francisco.
The Wildcats went 11-14 overall this season and 4-5 in the North Central League IV. They won five of their last six games of the season and the 11 wins is the most they’ve won since the 2012-13 season.
The girls also qualified for playoffs the third straight season. They went 13-10 overall and 4-4 in the NCL IV this season and were awarded the five seed. They’ll host 12 seed Mendocino on Wednesday at Calistoga High.
Tipoff for both games is 7 p.m.