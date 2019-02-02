After having a 2-18 season last year, the Calistoga High boys basketball team pulled off an impressive feat Friday evening, defeating Roseland Collegiate Prep 47-39 to complete a three-game season sweep of the Grizzlies from Santa Rosa.
After losing their only meeting with the Grizzlies last season in their opener, 42-26, the Wildcats handled them 60-48 this December and 41-34 in January.
Freshman point guard Christian Caldera led the way this time with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
“Coming off a two-win season and being the doormat, the program is starting to gain respect with these eight wins,” Calistoga coach Ray Particelli said after Friday’s game. “Even the teams that beat us have to beat us. We just don’t mail it in.”
The victory allowed Calistoga to jump the Grizzlies in the North Central League IV standings into third place, alone, at 3-4. But the Wildcats are actually 9-13 overall now, following Saturday’s 43-36 nonleague win over visiting Ferndale.
Roseland Collegiate Prep took its only lead of the game in the opening minutes, 4-3, but the hosts quickly bounced back on an 8-0 run. Calistoga led 15-13 after the first quarter, but it was the second quarter that sealed the victory for the Wildcats. They held the Grizzlies to three points in the frame to take a 32-16 lead into the halftime break.
Senior small forward Cesar Ayala was huge in the first half, scoring 11 of his game-high 14 points, and the Wildcats were tight on Roseland Collegiate Prep star Alex Rizo. The senior, who had scored 25 points in the first meeting of the season, had zero points at halftime before ended up with a team-high 14.
Calistoga received solid showings from Joey Russo (10 points) and Jasiel Flores (nine), and outrebounded Roseland Collegiate Prep 37-17.
Calistoga Girls 57, Roseland Collegiate Prep 10
The girls game didn’t take nearly as long to decide, as the Wildcats led 14-0 before the Grizzlies got on the board. But Particelli wasn’t exactly please with Calistoga’s effort.
“We were pretty casual to start the game, but we got a wake-up call at halftime,” Particelli said. “It's not about winning, it's about us playing the best game that we can. I was happy about our performance in the second half.”
Calistoga (11-9, 3-3 NCL IV) needs to win only one of its final three games to have the .500 record or better needed to reach the postseason.
“We tell the girls all the time that you can’t just turn on the switch,” Particelli said. “Against a good team, if you play a sluggish first half, then you are done. We talked about that a little at halftime.”
Litzy Infante led the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points while pulling down four rebounds, and fellow junior guard Vanesa Queipo added 13 points while grabbing nine rebounds and snatching eight steals. Junior post player Laila Elkeshen was solid off the bench, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds.
The Grizzlies were in trouble from the start. Main scorer Lindsey Arellano injured her wrist early and, noticeably bothered by it for the remainder of the contest, finished with a team-high three points. Roseland Collegiate Prep committed 36 turnovers for the game and was outrebounded 38-16.
“For Division 6, we are a formidable team and it is going to take a good team to beat us,” Particelli said. “We play great defense, especially at the Division 6 level.”
Third-place Calistoga will visit league co-leader Sonoma Academy on Tuesday in Santa Rosa.