Calistoga Boys Soccer Outlook: Wildcats start hot, even against bigger schools

The Calistoga High boys soccer team is off to a 6-1 start despite playing its toughest preseason in years.

The Wildcats, who are in Division 2 of the North Coast Section in the fall, have gone 4-1 playing up against Division 1 teams in nonleague play so far.

After opening with a 5-4 home win over International of San Francisco on Aug. 19, Calistoga pulled out a wild 7-5 win over visiting Middletown on Aug. 31. The Wildcats then went to a Humboldt County tournament Sept. 2-3 and blanked Div. 1 teams Fortuna, 2-0, and McKinleyville, 3-0, walloped Div. 2 Upper Lake 10-0, and lost 2-0 to Div. 1 Arcata.

Assistant coach Carlos Garcia said after the win over Middletown that the Wildcats were still working on their conditioning. Two weeks later, they looked in tip-top shape as they blanked Tomales 5-0 on the road in their North Central League II opener on Wednesday.

Calistoga will host its biggest league and playoff rival of late, Sonoma Academy (5-1), at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Logvy Park. The Coyotes defeated the Wildcats 4-1 early last season before Calistoga got revenge with a 2-1 win in a NCS Division 2 playoff semifinal. Both games were played at the Coyotes’ Santa Rosa campus.

Sonoma Academy has played Middletown twice already, shutting out the Mustangs 4-0 at home on Aug. 30 and 1-0 in Middletown on Wednesday.

Both Garcia and sophomore midfielder Diego Flores said after Calistoga’s squeaker over Middletown that the Wildcats hadn’t played well in the game.

“This game was a little bit of a test for us. It was a tough one, tougher than we expected,” Garcia said. “But within the bad, there were a lot of positive moments in the game and we want to take the positives and build from there.

“We had complete dominance of the game. The whole time we were attacking on one side, whereas their goals came off (our) mistakes. That’s something we’ve got to improve on. But playing-wise, technique-wise, possession-wise, we were the better team, even though sometimes it didn’t look like that on the field. That’s something that we’re working for — starting with attitude, starting with practices, but it’s something that we’re progressing with every day.”

Middletown scored less than a minute into the game, but Calistoga was ahead 2-1 just six minutes later after a pair of quick goals by Diego Flores and Carlos Aviña. The Mustangs tied it back up, before Flores completed his hat trick with goals two minutes apart for a 4-2 lead.

The visitors cut it to 4-3 by halftime. Elias Montanez put Calistoga up 5-3 five minutes into the second half. Middletown pulled back to within 5-4, then had a penalty kick get blocked by second-half Wildcats goalkeeper Christian Ramirez with 20 minutes left.

“Christian stopped their tying goal and that shut down their momentum a little bit,” Garcia said of the senior. “He’s a senior and he came in as a sub, as a leader. He has that pedigree, so it’s good to see him take that leadership role.”

The Mustangs managed to tie it with 12 minutes left. But Jesus Espinoza put Calistoga back up to stay with a penalty kick, and Omar Bravo added an insurance goal with a minute left.

Flores, a sophomore midfielder, was constructively critical of his team’s performance afterward.

“I think we could have done better. We had some good momentum, but we lacked a little bit in mentality,” he said. “I definitely think we could have won 6-0 or by possibly more. All of our players have talent and I think we can do a lot better.”

Garcia said he and head coach Christian Escobedo took over this team relatively late, giving Middletown a fitness edge.

“We didn’t get that conditioning period in; we’re still kinda in that conditioning period,” Garcia said after the game. “You could see a lot of that on the field, in that we weren’t running as much as we should. But come league, we hope to be at a level where we can match the other team’s intensity.”

Ramirez and senior forward Brandon Juarez are also playing football this fall. But the football team has a bye this week, making the week idea for opening league against Tomales and playing the de facto league championship game Friday against Sonoma Academy.

At the tournament, the Wildcats beat Fortuna on Sept. 2 on goals by Bravo, off an assist from Aviña late in the first half, and by Aviña midway through the second half.

That night, Arcata scored in the middle of each half in shutting out the Wildcats.

“Calistoga controlled the game, but couldn’t get through their back line,” said Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz, who coached the team that weekend with Co-Athletic Director Louise Owens.

In the rout of Upper Lake on the morning of Sept. 3, Calistoga got a hat trick from Manny Montanez, braces from Noel Sarabio and Flores, one goal apiece from Elias Montanez, Willy Ulloa and Aviña, and an assist each from Aviña and Flores.

The tournament finale against McKinleyville saw the teams play a scoreless first half, with the Wildcats managing only one shot on goal. But they made halftime adjustments and scored three unanswered goals in the second half. The first goal was by Aviña, the second by Sarabio off an Ulloa assist, and the third by Espinoza off a corner kick by Ulloa.

“Lots of fun was had by all,” Heitz said, “and going 2-1 against D-1 schools was a bonus.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.