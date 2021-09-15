Calistoga Boys Soccer: Wildcats start season 2-1 after slashing roster to 24

The Calistoga High School boys soccer team had an impressive win over visiting Technology last Wednesday, Sept. 8, in its North Central League II opener.

With the temperature over 100 degrees at game time, the Wildcats beat the Titans of Rohnert Park 2-1.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Calistoga (2-1) had started the season with a dominant road victory over Lower Lake, 12-2, followed by a 4-2 home loss to Making Waves Academy of Richmond.

Tech scored the game’s first goal midway in the first half and took its 1-0 lead into halftime.

But the second half was dominated by the Wildcats’ offense. Isaac Garcia scored at the start of the second half and Christian Caldera capped the scoring with the winning goal in the final minutes.

Head coach Hector Contreras said his top players are captains Isaac Garcia, a senior center midfielder, and Alexis Escobedo, a senior center mid and right wing, and senior striker Christian Caldera.

After not having a season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Contreras had three dozen players to choose from.