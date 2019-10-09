Erik Valencia became passionate about distance running during his two seasons as a member of the Calistoga High cross country team, from 2013 until he graduated in 2015.
He played almost every sport during his four years as a Wildcat, but cross country stuck with him because of how intrinsically motivated he had to be to succeed at it.
“It made me grow confidence in who I was as an athlete because it’s all about you and the work that you put in,” he said. “The effort you put it, it’s all about you because in the race there’s no one to train you. It’s just you yourself in the wild of the race and whatever you do, good or bad, it’s all going to be on you.
“I see cross country as a sport to help kids develop their own mentality and their own support.”
Unfortunately for Valencia, that love for the sport was not shared by many other students at the high school. After he graduated in 2015, the program struggled with numbers and finally ceased to exist.
But the program has returned this fall with Valencia, who turns 23 this week, at the helm. The team is small, comprised of only five runners, but most are young and Valencia aims to instill in them the same passion he found for the sport in hopes of growing the program over the next several years.
Making up the team this year are freshmen Alex Cendejas and Ashley Clavel, sophomore Joe Valenica, junior Tully Leonard and senior Alex Valencia.
The Wildcats’ return season began the same week as classes back in August, but hitting snags and speed bumps has been a common theme almost two months in. Valencia wanted to get more kids on the team, but more popular sports like soccer, volleyball and football greatly reduced the available pool of athletes. On top of that, those who did come out to the team needed time to adjust to what was a new sport for a majority of them.
“Most kids come in thinking it’s like track and field, but they’re really two different sports,” Valencia said. “… It’s kind of hard to educate them at the beginning about running because they just think running is running, but there’s more to it.”
Additionally, the meet schedule has been irregular, with several being cancelled and never rescheduled. All their meets are hosted at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.
“We’ve been bouncing around with coaches from other schools because it’s been hard for them to set up a schedule with Spring Lake,” Valencia said.
But all these setbacks haven’t had an adverse effect on the team.
Valencia is focused on simply getting his runners excited about the sport this season, which he says has so far been a success.
“I still have all the kids on the team,” he said. “No one has quit on me so I feel pretty confident that I’m doing a good job, just by still having the same kids and having their trust. We have bonding time together and we make jokes and laugh. So, I’m pretty confident about my kids just because they’re still with me. They’re at practice on time, they’re always listening, they never lack on anything, and they always bring good effort to the team.”
Keeping a good outlook on things has been especially important since the Wildcats can’t compete as an official team this year. The league mandates that a program must at least seven runners for boys and girls divisions to be eligible for league competition as a team. However, the league does allow individuals on non-official teams to compete in meets as individuals, which is how the Wildcats are competing this fall.
“We run as individuals,” Valencia said. “At the beginning of the season, I told the kids and explained to them how everything works. Unfortunately I had to tell them that we didn’t have a full team that counts towards league, but they didn’t mind.”
“They’re really motivated in every aspect. They know that we won’t be having any league titles or anything, but I told them that they’re still able to run at the finals at the end of the season.”
So while the Wildcats won’t be hanging any banners this year, Valencia still wants to give his a team an opportunity to experience the sport that he fell in love with when he was in high school.
“It’ll be for their own good and their own personal best,” he said. “They try to put a little more work into it because they know that whatever outcomes happen, they know that they made it happen and the hard work paid off.”