Calistoga Football Preview: Nine Wildcats return from NCS semifinalist

As a team sport, football can be a game of sacrifice — such as giving up one’s spot when a teammate would match up better with the opponent at hand, blocking for a teammate who gets the glory, or bottling up offensive linemen so linebackers can make plays.

Perhaps the member of the Calistoga High football team making the biggest sacrifice is head coach Shane Kohler.

Taking over two weeks before last year’s season opener when no one else applied, Kohler guided the Wildcats — many of whom he coached in Cubs youth football — to the North Coast Section Eight-Person playoff semifinals.

“I stepped in on an interim basis, basically, and I’m here again,” said the 2005 Calistoga High graduate. “I’m trying to find a suitor for the head coach spot, just because my sons are coming into the program in the next two years.”

Kohler wanted to focus on coaching his sons’ seventh- and eighth-grade sports this year but, once again, no one else stepped up to take his place at the high school football helm.

He also coaches his sons’ teams because nobody else offers their services.

“My kids have played 36 seasons of football, basketball and baseball and I’ve coached 35 of those,” he said. “I want them to have some other (coaching) influences, but our little town is kinda lacking in community support.”

Kohler doesn’t have a job conflict. He runs a green energy project at the landfill off Silverado Trail.

“We make power from methane gas and sell it back to PG&E,” he explained. “I run the project and I’m on call, 24-7. Thankfully, my work schedule is flexible.”

He hopes more potential returning players have made enough sacrifices to keep their grades high enough to be able join the team in time for Friday’s 6 p.m. opener against visiting Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa, as academic-eligibility checks are under way.

Leading the returners is junior quarterback Edgar Caldera. His impressive play last year helped offset an injury that limited his then-senior brother Christian Caldera — the star of the program since he was a freshman — to just three games. Kohler thinks Christian Caldera would have made a difference even in the 68-37 road loss to Branson in the playoffs.

“Edgar is kind of the anchor of the team,” Kohler said. “We’re going to attempt to open up more of a passing game, but he’ll also be a prime runner. He’s just a tough, strong kid, and not your typical quarterback. He can throw the ball very well, but I would categorize him as a run-first quarterback — which is great, except we want to open up the field, too, and not let the defense just key off of him.”

As can happen at a small school, Caldera will start the season taking snaps from the back-up quarterback, senior Christian Ramirez, who got some quarterbacking experience last season.

“I’m also training a freshman who is in his first year of football (at any level), Miguel Castro, so that when he’s a junior he’ll be able to take over for Edgar,” Kohler said. “Miguel was a star pitcher on my (Little League) baseball team and his brother, who grew up in L.A., played college ball at quarterback, he’s got it in his blood. Christian will be the back-up until I can get Miguel enough reps in practice for me to feel confident throwing him in there when Edgar needs a break or we get up by 20 points. Christian is a big body, but he’s also smart so I can throw him in at quarterback and use our secondary center. He started at center last year in the first half of the season.”

“Being that it’s eight-man, I’ll have one wide receiver, three linemen, a tight end, a wingback who will go out for passes, and Edgar taking short snaps out of the Pistol (offense) with a running back behind him, so he’ll be able to create some deception with where the ball’s going. There will always be multiple play options so the defense can’t key off of just one thing. This is last year’s offense enhanced, the next step.”

Starting at wide receiver is sophomore Zeneb Cortez, with senior Alexis Rios — who captains the secondary on defense — also expected to catch passes.

“Zeneb played Cubs (youth football) for me for five years,” Kohler said of Cortez. “He’s a great athlete who’s willing to dive for the ball, and he’s fast, quick and fairly tall.”

Returning on the line with center Ramirez are guards Brayan Cerone on the right Diego Ordaz-Garcia on the left.

“I think our line will be solid,” Kohler said. “We’ve also got a huge, 6-foot-2, 330-pound freshman, Oscar Hernandez, but it’s his first time ever playing football. We’ll be working him in and hopefully by league play he’ll be able to supplement our offense and defense.”

At running back is senior Jorge Ortiz, who was a back-up at the spot last season. He’s also the long snapper and a back-up linebacker.

“Jorge is a strong, fast kid. He played running back for me throughout Cubs, too, so I’m expecting him to have some big yardage. Hopefully by the Tomales game (Sept. 10), we’ll have him on defense as well.”

On defense, Caldera will start at safety, juniors Bernardo Cruz and Javier Rodriguez at linebacker, Rios and senior Esau Cortez at cornerback, and senior Roberto Mendoza, Ceron and Ordaz-Garcia on the line.

“Javier is our back-up running back,” Kohler said of Rodriguez. “He’s big, strong and tough. He’s going to be a thankful to tackle and a handful at defensive end.”

Kohler’s coaching staff includes Mark Galindo, who coached under Mike Ervin and Jim Klaczak from 2015 through 2019.

“COVID wiped out our 2020 season and Mark took last year off, but he was biting at the bit to come back so he’s running the defense,” Kohler said. “I’ll be running the offense, and we have Fernando Rios, who helped out last year, and Jacob Tucker as another assistant. Jacob graduated from Middletown but his family is from Calistoga.”

Stuart Hall and Branson — which Calistoga visits on Oct. 22 in San Francisco and Oct. 29 in Ross, respectively — were the only programs to defeat last year’s Wildcats and should be their toughest foes once again. Both games against Branson, including a 32-30 nailbiter early in the season, were decided in the fourth quarter. Kohler said he “choked” as a coach in the first loss.

“If we’d had Christian (Caldera) in the playoffs, it would have made a big difference,” he said. “He was the co-MVP of our league and he played three games.”

But the past is gone and Kohler is just as optimistic about this team’s chances.

“I really think we’re going to have a great team,” he said. “If we didn’t make the semifinals again, I would be surprised.”