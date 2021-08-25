Calistoga Football Preview: Wildcats return with new coach, new look

CALISTOGA — Three years ago, on a wet and muddy field at a now-closed private school in northeast Santa Rosa, the first chapter in the mythos around the Calistoga 2022 football class was born.
Then-freshman quarterback Christian Caldera led a group of 11 players past Rincon Valley Christian’s last team and was instantly noticed by spectators. After watching the hard-hitting Wildcat take over the first half on both sides of the ball, the bystanders asked the Calistoga sideline, "Hey what year in school is that quarterback? Is he a junior or a senior?" The reply was "Just a freshman." The three men just shook their heads.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
What could be scarier than Caldera at his peak power is that the senior thinks he may not even be the best football player in his family this season.
Christian Caldera will be swapping positions this year, transitioning to his more natural position of running back while his younger brother, sophomore Edgar Caldera, takes command of the offense under center.
“Playing with my brother is what I am most excited for, to be honest,” Christian Caldera said. “He is already the same size as me, so it’s only up from here for him. I’m excited to see how he turns out because for sure he’s gonna be better than all of us, and this year he might already do that.”
Edgar Caldera looks like a carbon copy of his brother when Christian was a sophomore. Edgar has the same extra burst to his step as Christian, while also sporting the hard-nosed determination to pick up extra yards that made his older brother so difficult to bring down.
“Feels amazing,” Edgar said. “First time ever playing with him and I finally get to be on the same team as him. All the support that he gives me, and he is always pushing me to be better. It’s just insane.”
The elder Caldera will also move to linebacker from his traditional spot in the secondary and plans to be in the middle of the action. After transitioning away from the quarterback position, he’ll be finally able to let loose and go at full speed on defense.
“I am going to be playing running back and I just want to get more in the mix, like with hitting and everything,” Christian said. “When I was playing quarterback, it was limiting my hitting. I wouldn’t be able to just go off on somebody. After each hit, I would have to go get the next play and too much excessive stuff. I’ll now be able to concentrate and now that I’m a running back, I'll have a little bit more time to breathe.”
It is hard to ignore the constant reminder of the challenges this group has endured — from the Glass Fire of 2020, which encroached on the town from two sides, forced major evacuations, and left a prominent burn scar visible from the practice field on campus, to the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic that took last season away from the Upvalley schools.
“Being on this field feels better than ever, to be honest,” Christian Caldera said. “This group of guys out here have brought the energy, and everything is way better than it was before. I’m surprised, because we had that huge break and I thought everything was going to fall apart. I thought it was going to be hard to pick up where we left off. But it hasn’t been too hard, and we’re continuing to get better.”
After not playing last season, the Wildcats had a shake-up on the coaching staff. Former head coach Jim Klaczak moved to Arizona, citing frustration over years of wildfires and smoky air in the area. Stepping up to coach the talented group of more than 30 players was a familiar face for many of them, Shane Kohler. The head of the Calistoga Cubs youth football program, Kohler personally coached nearly the entire Wildcats roster before they reached the high school ranks.
“It’s wonderful to be with the kids again,” he said. “I mean, I’ve seen them grow up and, even though I was always doing the Cubs program, I’ve been watching these guys’ high school games as much as I could. So I’m excited to be back. I definitely feel there is an uprising momentum with this senior class. I think we will have a really competitive team. I think they have already shown that they are leaders and this is probably their third time being in the leadership role since they played for the Cubs.”
Yuliani Caballero was all for Kohler taking the helm.
“He is a great coach,” the senior said. “He brings the energy to us and he is really excited overall. That is all we really want in a coach, to have faith in us and be ready to make us better every day.”
This senior group has been key in the success of Calistoga football over the last two seasons, though the core unit feels it’s a year behind schedule after the loss of a 2020-21 season because of COVID-19. Most of the skill-position players have started since they were freshmen. Cabellero was a speedster and lockdown defender for the Wildcats as an underclassman and has continued to improve. The athlete will see time at running back and linebacker and could even take direct snaps in the Wildcat formation.
“I feel that last year should have been our breakout year, but we missed that whole year,” Cabellero said. “We were going to be a really good team, and this year we are really prepared. We have been working really hard.”
Isaac Garcia punched his own chapter in the 2022 class mythos back in November of 2019, as the senior caught the go-ahead touchdown pass in overtime from Caldera on a rain-soaked field at Tomales. The two-way player secured Calistoga’s first 8-man playoff victory with a thunderous fourth-down stop on the following drive. With the defensive stand, the Wildcats avenged a homecoming loss to the Braves earlier in the season.
“We have been together since Cub football in, like, third grade, so we have that connection,” Caballero said. “I am just really excited. Other teams are going to have a lot on their hands. We’ve got a quick wide receiver, we have two quick running backs, and we have a brand new quarterback that they haven’t seen before. I think we bring a lot to the table.”
Garcia has been a fixture for the Wildcats during his two years on the field and has been the fastest player in camp this offseason. Calistoga will need the senior playmaker to make his impact felt early, as the Wildcats have lined up a tough schedule.
Up first is a home scrimmage against Laytonville on Sept. 10. The Wildcats officially open the season against defending North Coast Section 8-man champion Cornerstone Christian of Antioch on Sept. 18. The Wildcats find themselves in the North Central League IV this season after being in the NCL III previously, but will once again square off against 8-man heavies Branson of Ross and Stuart Hall of San Francisco.
“We are all very excited (to play again),” Garcia said. “We are very excited to play Cornerstone. I feel that last time we faced each other, that wasn’t really us. I feel there are a couple guys that we are working with, getting them into the groove, but I think overall this team is very solid and we are going to get far this year.”
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Artie Carr, who wore many different hats in the St. Helena community, in and out of sports, will be one of five inductees into the St. Helena …
Aliyah Aguiar and Cole Lex are the 2020-21 Napa High School Athletes of the Year.
Napa’s Olivia “Ollie” McDonald, who has been the coxswain for Vesper Boat Club’s Under-23 Lightweight Men in Philadelphia this summer, helped …
Ira Smith, KVON’s sports director for the last 45 years, has been elected to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame and will be inducted w…