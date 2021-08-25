Calistoga Football Preview: Wildcats return with new coach, new look

“Feels amazing,” Edgar said. “First time ever playing with him and I finally get to be on the same team as him. All the support that he gives me, and he is always pushing me to be better. It’s just insane.”

The elder Caldera will also move to linebacker from his traditional spot in the secondary and plans to be in the middle of the action. After transitioning away from the quarterback position, he’ll be finally able to let loose and go at full speed on defense.

“I am going to be playing running back and I just want to get more in the mix, like with hitting and everything,” Christian said. “When I was playing quarterback, it was limiting my hitting. I wouldn’t be able to just go off on somebody. After each hit, I would have to go get the next play and too much excessive stuff. I’ll now be able to concentrate and now that I’m a running back, I'll have a little bit more time to breathe.”

It is hard to ignore the constant reminder of the challenges this group has endured — from the Glass Fire of 2020, which encroached on the town from two sides, forced major evacuations, and left a prominent burn scar visible from the practice field on campus, to the ongoing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic that took last season away from the Upvalley schools.