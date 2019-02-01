The Calistoga girls basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back against Pacific Union College Prep on Thursday, defeating the Falcons going away 53-25 at Calistoga High School in a non-league bout.
Litzy Infante led all scorers with 19 points, ten of which came in the first half. The Wildcats (10-9, 2-3 North Central League IV) led 20-2 after the first quarter and expanded that lead to 32-12 by halftime. They continued to grow their lead in the second half and led by as much as 32 in the fourth.
That was a positive sign for coach Ray Particelli. He liked how his team never let their foot off the gas even as the game was well in hand.
“We were the better team today but what I liked was that our kids stayed focused for all 32 minutes and did a lot of good stuff and I liked that,” he said. “I liked that we didn’t get up by 15 and look terrible and stumble through and get the win. We tell them every night that we want to be better by the end of the game than we were going in and I think tonight we did a lot of good stuff.”
It was a good tune up for the Wildcats as the regular season winds down and they begin to gear up for playoffs. The win will also assist them come the postseason, it being their seventh win this season against Division 6 opponents.
“Potentially, there are a lot of teams in Division 6 that we could beat and if we have a good night, we’re capable of playing with a lot of teams, I do believe that,” Particelli said.
Another bonus for the Wildcats is that star point guard Lizbeth Escobedo is scheduled to return to the team shortly. She’s been out the last month, but the Wildcats as a team have stepped up in her absence.
Infante and Vanesa Quiepo have shared point guard duties and have greatly improved as players, said Particelli. He believes the entire team has gotten better and gives them a lot of credit for stepping up when they needed to.
“Everybody is scoring, and not only were they not scoring (when we had Lizbeth) they weren’t even looking to score,” Particelli said. “Laila (Elkeshen) and Tully (Leonard) have been really strong at the four and five for us and Hayseel (Barrera) has had to play out of position and she’s gotten better and has been really solid inside.
“And as much as Lizbeth doesn’t know how good these kids have gotten, they won’t believe how much better the team will be with her now that they’re all better. It’s exciting.”