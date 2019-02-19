When the Calistoga volleyball team went on its run through the postseason a few months ago that resulted in a North Coast Section championship, the Wildcats played as underdogs throughout.
Now as the basketball season winds down, the Wildcats have reprised that role as they attempt to bring a section title – and maybe more – in hoops to Calistoga as well.
The Wildcats are the No. 5 seed in the Div. 6 NCS bracket, the highest remaining seed out of the four teams left. By most accounts, this is the furthest that any Calistoga team has gone in the playoffs, and they’re just getting started.
By beating No. 4 seed El Sobrante Christian on Saturday, the Wildcats also stamped their ticket to the NorCal tournament, which begins next week. But unless the Wildcats pull off the upset against No. 1 seed Laytonville on Wednesday in the NCS semifinals and go on to beat either No. 2 seed California School for the Deaf or No. 3 seed Credo to win the section title, they’ll probably earn a low seed in NorCals and play solely on the road, once again as underdogs.
But this difficult path is nothing new for Calistoga. As the No. 8 seed in NCS Div. 6, the Calistoga volleyball team, which shares six members with the basketball team, beat the No. 1 and No. 4 seeds on the road before beating No. 10 seed Jewish Community to capture the section title.
They did so as underdogs and look to do the same heading down the stretch in basketball.
“What’s a good plus is that they won a section title in volleyball,” said coach Cesar Cruz. “They were underdogs for almost the whole tournament. … In every game they were the underdogs, and I think they liked that.”
The title has become somewhat synonymous with many sports at Calistoga. With a shrinking student body and a talent pool in constant flux, many athletes and coaches consider simply gaining other school’s respect a success.
“Coach Ray (Particelli) says we’re always the smallest team to walk into the gym,” said junior forward Laila Elkeshen, who was also a member of the volleyball team.
But the Wildcats aren’t shying away from their dark horse status. They’re actually embracing it. They feel that they play better when teams underestimate them.
“I like being the underdog,” said junior guard Litzy Infante, another key player on the volleyball team. “It’s a good feeling because no one expects anything from us. Like, no one expected us to come this far, especially after losing our point guard. … For us to come together as a team and get this far is a good accomplishment. And it’s a good title to have – the underdogs.”
Added junior guard Vanesa Quiepo: “It makes me want to play harder. It makes me just want to play harder and show them that underdogs can always win. We can do this.”
This has been a trend for the Wildcats all year. They point out that they routinely play to the level of their opponent, for better or for worse.
“I personally don’t like playing against teams that aren’t as good as us because for some reason we always go down to their level,” Quiepo said. “I don’t know why but I think it’s because we don’t really compete if we think the team is worse than us but then we see that we are playing bad and we try to change it. But for some reason we always go down to their level. It happened in volleyball, too. I don’t know why.”
At this point in the year, there’s a high chance the Wildcats will be underdogs until the final buzzer sounds on their season. But the way they’ve played in that role may be a good sign.
“When we play good teams, we usually play really well,” Cruz said. “I’m not saying other teams were bad, but against teams like St. Vincent, Credo, Sonoma Academy, when we were the underdogs, our defense got better.”
Their first test of this is their game Wednesday against Laytonville (21-3). The Warriors went 10-0 in the North Central League III this year, a season removed from a 25-5 campaign that saw them finish as the runner-up in the NCS Div. 6 playoffs before making it all the way to the semifinals of NorCals.
The Wildcats played in the same league as the Warriors last season and lost both games, although by much different margins. The Warriors blew the Wildcats out 57-27 in their first meeting in Laytonville but the Wildcats nearly pulled the upset the second time around in a 47-40 loss at Calistoga.
With that recent history in mind, as well as the No. 5 vs. No. 1 seed next to their respective names, the Wildcats once again feel like people are underestimating them.
“Yeah we’re going to try to use that,” Infante said. “Probably they’re thinking right now, ‘They’re a five seed and we’re a one seed’ but I want to go in there and just show them that we’re the same as them, just try to show them that we’re as capable as they are.”
For the Wildcats, it feels like volleyball all over again. And that’s all right with them.
“I’m pretty sure we’re going to play to their level,” Infante said. “I’m really excited. I really want to get far. I really want to compete. I feel like it’ll be like going back-to-back with volleyball. I really want to win a section title. It felt really good (to win one in volleyball). I just want to show our school that our basketball team maybe isn’t as bad as people think.”