EL SOBRANTE – For the last two years, Calistoga basketball coaches Ray Particelli and Cesar Cruz have preached the importance of conditioning to their teams, the thinking being that while the Wildcats may not be the most skilled team around, they’ll hustle from start to finish and still have gas left in the tank to finish out close games.
After Saturday night, the Wildcats are probably thanking Particelli and Cruz for all those extra sprints.
No. 5-seeded Calistoga saved its best for last in a 57-52 win over No. 4 seed El Sobrante Christian in the quarterfinals of the Div.6 North Coast Section basketball playoffs. The Wildcats trailed 46-41 with just over four minutes remaining to play before rattling off a 12-0 run that sealed the victory.
“We’ve told our team for two years, ‘Listen, the game is 32 minutes long, we don’t care who’s leading at the 20-minute mark, the 24-minute mark – we want to be leading at the 32-minute mark, and understand that if you guys are in better shape, the last three or four minutes will be your time to do it.’
“Our kids understand that that’s one of their strengths and that they play expecting to play the last few minutes of a game and they did.”
With the win, Calistoga (15-11) advances to the Div. 6 semifinals, an accomplishment that comes with another prize: an automatic bid to the Div. 6 NorCal State playoffs.
Per MaxPreps’ records which date back to 2004-05, this is the first time that Calistoga has advanced to the semifinal round of the section playoffs and the first time they’ve qualified for NorCals as well. While it may be the program’s first time reaching this mark in recent history, a handful of Wildcats will be making their return to NorCals, although in a different sport. The girls basketball team and the NCS Div. 6 section champion Calistoga volleyball team share six members, many of whom play a crucial role for both teams.
“Honestly it’s a huge accomplishment that we could do this again with the same people actually because it’s almost the same team from volleyball,” said junior Litzy Infante, who played through being sick on Saturday to score 12 points, the third most on the team. “It’s not really the biggest shock because we already did it, but because it’s basketball to think that we did it back to back is kind of amazing to think about.”
The Wildcats will see a familiar face in the semifinals on Wednesday when they travel to No. 1 seed and last year’s section runner-up Laytonville. The Warriors are 21-3 this season a year removed from a 25-5 season in which they went 14-0 in the North Central League III, the same league that Calistoga played in last season.
“From this point on, there are no more dogs on the schedule,” Particelli said. “We’re guaranteed two more games and we know one of them is Laytonville and we know the other one is in the first round of NorCals. So we’re done seeing dogs. We’re not going to run into a horrible team. So if we don’t get stuff done as a team, then we won’t get stuff done the rest of the year.”
Particelli hopes that Saturday’s win serves as a blueprint going forward. He considered it an all-around team victory.
“For us to win a game on the road against a team like that and also knowing that they’re 16-1, everybody was going to have to play relatively solid,” he said. “We don’t win without Tully (Leonard) tonight, we don’t win without Vanesa (Quiepo). Laila (Elkeshen) came off the bench and we don’t win without what she brought to the table.”
Leonard scored 14 of the Wildcats’ 24 fourth-quarter points en route to a 19-point performance. Quiepo carried the offensive load for much of the game and finished with 16 points, while Elkeshen had eight, six of which came in the fourth quarter.
Aside from their fourth-quarter outburst, the Wildcats felt they won this game on the defensive end, mainly thanks to the efforts of Leonard and Infante. Leonard matched up against Eagles’ star center Sydney Sturm, who finished with 18 points but was frustrated throughout the evening by Leonard’s pesky defense.
Infante gave all she had and then some chasing around Eagles’ point guard Christian Hunley, who attempted upwards of 200 3-pointers this season, according to Particelli. Hunley finished with a game-high 22 points but was spent by the fourth quarter thanks to Infante’s hounding defense.
Cruz said that in the locker room postgame, Infante walked in and laid down on the floor, too exhausted to move anymore. She’s been sick the last week and the all-out effort on Saturday drained her.
“For these whole playoffs I’ve been playing sick and I guess now my body is just done so all my emotions are going to tears,” Infante said after the game, her eyes still red from crying. “Right now I went to go hug someone and I just started crying again. I can’t stop crying and I don’t know why. But I’m glad that we won.”
Infante and the Wildcats will get a few days to catch their breath and prepare for the bout up north. Laytonville poses a staunch challenge but the Wildcats have made it this far, so why not a little farther?
“We can win a section title,” Infante said. “I honestly think we can.”