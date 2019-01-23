The Calistoga boys and girls basketball teams both cruised to wins over Technology on Tuesday night at Calistoga High School.
The boys won 60-44 behind senior Jasiel Flores’ 26 points to improve to 2-2 in the North Central League IV and 6-11 on the season. Freshman Christian Caldera scored 23, sophomore Christopher Olivares scored five, senior Gio Avina had four and junior Joey Russo had two.
“I think we did a pretty decent job on defense,” said coach Ray Particelli. “I mean they were way bigger than us across the board. They had decent shooting and decent speed and we were able to nullify all that. I was happy with the kids’ performance.”
The Wildcats led 12-9 after the first quarter and then extended their advantage to 31-19 at halftime. Technology (2-14, 0-8 NCL IV) cut the lead to 10 going into the fourth but the Wildcats finished the job, outscoring the Titans 20-14 in the final frame.
The girls’ game was a much different affair. Not often do teams get shut out in basketball games but that’s what exactly what Calistoga did to Technology.
The Wildcats beat the Titans 52-0.
“I’ve coached 36 years and I’ve never been a part of a shutout,” said Particelli.
Junior Vanesa Quiepo led the Wildcats with 21 points while fellow junior Litzy Infante scored 12. Sophomore Tully Leonard added five points, juniors Laila Elkeshen Jimena Guerrero and Hayseel Barrera each scored four and Angeli Aquino scored two.
“Our goal wasn’t to reach 100 it was just to play good, solid half-court defense, block out, do what we do, and just try to be better after the game than we were going into it,” Particelli said. “I think our defense did a great job. We pressed for one quarter and for three quarters we just played solid half-court defense that, tonight, was enough to shut a team out, which, again, I’ve sat in on a lot of basketball games but I’ve never seen that before.”
The Wildcats improved to 7-8 on the season.
Both teams return to action on Thursday when they host Credo. Action begins with the JV girls’ game at 3:30 p.m.