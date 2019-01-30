The Calistoga girls basketball team took care of Rio Lindo Academy-Healdsburg in a non-league matchup on Tuesday night, beating the Spartans 51-22 at Calistoga High School.
“Not a bad night,” said coach Ray Particelli. “A little bit low energy and the kids heard this wasn’t a great team and we just came off some pretty solid games against some tough teams so they came out a little bit flat but it’s hard to argue with holding them to 22 points and beating them by 30. I would’ve liked a few less turnovers but all in all, pretty happy with the kids today.”
Sophomore Tully Leonard scored a career-high 16 points while junior Vanesa Quiepo chipped in 12. Hayseel Barrera added 10.
The Wildcats are now 9-9 on the season and return to action on Thursday when they host Pacific Union College Prep at 4:30 p.m.