Fresh of its deep run in the postseason, the Calistoga girls basketball team earned an award this week for their performance in the classroom.
The Wildcats earned the North Coast Section Scholastic Championship Team Award for winter 2019, an award given to the top three NCS varsity teams in each division with the highest composite GPA of 3.0 (unweighted) or above.
“Recognizing that there are 179 schools in the NCS, this is indeed an outstanding accomplishment,” wrote NCS Commissioner Gil Lemmon in a release.
The members of the Wildcats are Vanesa Quiepo, Litzy Infante, Hayseel Barrera, Laila Elkeshen, Mayra Urzua, Daniela Chicas, Angeli Aquino, Jimena Guerrero, Tully Leonard and Kalen Vega.
The Wildcats went 15-11 this season and advanced to the Div. 6 NorCal playoffs for the first time in program history.