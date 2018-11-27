Calistoga girls basketball coach Ray Particelli has always coached underdog teams.
The same will be true heading into Particelli’s second season with the Wildcats. The North Central League went through some league reshuffling over the offseason and as a result, Calistoga now plays in the North Central League IV, a league that should provide the Wildcats with some needed and improved competition.
The NCL IV is composed of Roseland Collegiate Prep, Sonoma Academy and St. Vincent. Those three teams each played in the NCL II last year while Calistoga played in the NCL III. Sonoma Academy won its league last season with a 16-0 record and St. Vincent placed third at 11-5.
The Wildcats breezed through league last year, going 11-3 and finishing the season with a 19-8 overall record. But for all their regular-season success, they faltered in the first round of the section playoffs, losing to Tomales 37-36.
But Particelli hopes that the Wildcats' placement in a league with tougher competition makes those early postseason exits a thing of the past.
“It’s a much tougher league, which’ll be OK because it’ll make us a better team,” Particelli said after the girls scrimmages against Middletown on Monday. “One of the issues last year that we talked about was only having two opponents in league. … We had a lot of games (where we blew teams out) so we told the girls that we had to keep working hard in practice because the playoffs aren’t going to be like this and that hurt us a little bit.”
In its 11 league wins last year, Calistoga beat teams by an average of 28 points per game and only had two wins decided by fewer than 10 points. Those kinds of results may be harder to find this year but Particelli thinks not having a cupcake schedule will benefit the Wildcats in the end. After his team got blown out 50-17 against Middletown in their scrimmage on Monday, Particelli reminded his team it’s about the long haul.
“Listen, we won 19 games last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs,” he recounted. “Wouldn’t you rather win 12 and go three rounds deep? That’s kind of the mindset that playing these better teams all year will make us a better team.”
The Wildcats will probably take some lumps early in the season. The team has only practiced a handful of times due to the extended volleyball season and a lack of practices over the last few weeks due to poor air quality. Their conditioning is not where Particelli wants it to be, especially knowing that’s how the Wildcats won so many games last year.
“One of the biggest things about last year, and hopefully should be the same this year, is our conditioning. We just flat out ran people into the ground, we pressed for 32 minutes,” Particelli said. “We can’t do any of that right now. Volleyball shape doesn’t translate to basketball shape.”
The Wildcats' conditioning may hurt them to open the year. To counter that, much of Particelli’s message to his team early on has been about keeping faith in the process.
“It’s a work in progress; I get it, I just hope my kids do, because they need to continue to believe for us to be good,” he said.
The Wildcats only have around eight players, but almost all returned from last season. The only player they lost was senior captain Gilda Rojas.
The Wildcats officially opened their season on Tuesday against Rincon Valley Christian before playing at Tomales on Monday. They then return home to host the Gene Duffy Tournament, which runs Dec. 5-8. They’ll open league play on Jan. 8 against St. Vincent.
“If we put the ball in the basket a little bit, in our section we should be a top four team,” Particelli said. “We will play as good of defense as anybody in the section and we should be in as good of shape as anybody in the section, if not better.”