Calistoga Girls Basketball: Wildcats' seven roll in season opener

HEALDSBURG — It’s good to have a basketball roster of at least 10 players so a team can simulate real five-on-five game situations in practice.
The Calistoga girls don’t have that luxury right now, but it didn’t hold them back in Tuesday night’s season opener as they played suffocating defense in a 42-11 rout of Rio Lindo Adventist on the road.
Andrea Villasenor and Liliana Cruz each scored in double digits and Liliana Cruz came close to it for Calistoga, which led 19-4, 28-10 and 37-11 between quarters. Valeria Queipo, Grace Galindo, Arisbeth Jacinto and Evelyn Garcia each added a basket or two in the team victory.
“Right now, it looks like there are only seven players for the season,” new Wildcats head coach Erik Valencia said. “We’re working with the JV girls to see if we should bring up two or three of them up for our (Dec. 2-4) Gene Duffy Tournament. We’re still assessing and doing some tryouts with the other girls at the moment.”
Valencia, a 2015 Calistoga graduate, coached the Calistoga junior varsity boys during the 2019-20 season. Predecessor Cesar Cruz coached both the varsity boys and varsity girls the last few years with Ray Particelli but is now coaching only the boys. But some of the boys are still playing football and aren’t scheduled to open their season until Nov. 30 at Mendocino, so Cruz was doing most of the play calling and yelling Tuesday night to show Valencia one way to do it.
“Coach Cruz said it was a good idea for me to come in with the varsity since I’ve already coached a JV team and he’s going to help me out for a bit, trying to teach me the basics of coaching a varsity team,” Valencia said. “As the new girls come in, same here. I’m coming in as a new varsity coach, so it’s going to take a minute for me to get the hang of it and it’s good to have Coach Cruz to help me out.”
The Wildcats travel to John Swett on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff in Crockett before also visiting Mendocino on Nov. 30.
Cruz won't get his football players on the hardcourt until after at least Saturday. The Wildcats advanced to the North Coast Section Eight-Person playoff semifinals when their first-round opponent, visiting South Fork, had to forfeit last Friday night’s game because of COVID-19 issues, Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said.
The Wildcats (6-2) will visit the champion of their league, Branson (8-0) of Ross at 1 p.m. Saturday in Marin County. Branson came back to win 32-30 at Calistoga on Nov. 5 and neither has played since, the Bulls having received a first-round bye.
Dave Mosher contributed to this report.
