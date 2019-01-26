The Calistoga girls basketball team experienced a heartbreaking loss at the hands of the St. Vincent Mustangs on Friday night.
After tying the game at 39-39 on two technical free throws with less than 10 seconds left, Calistoga committed a turnover that gave possession back to St. Vincent with 6.5 seconds remaining.
Inbounding under their own basket, the Mustangs ran a set play to perfection. One pass led to another, which led to another as the ball wound its way downcourt before ending up in the hands of Alex Ditizio, whose point-blank layup dropped through the net as time expired.
The Mustangs hugged and cheered on the court, celebrating their 41-39 win, as the Wildcats walked off the floor with dejected looks and tears in their eyes.
It was an appropriate reaction given how hard the Wildcats had worked to get back in the game.
Laila Elkeshen helped fuel the Wildcats in the fourth quarter as the hosts erased a 33-27 deficit to eventually take a 37-34 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the game.
St. Vincent responded and took a 39-37 lead that stood until the closing seconds. Fighting for a rebound with less than 15 seconds left, a St. Vincent player got a technical foul for pushing a Calistoga player during a dead ball. The call awarded Calistoga two free throws, both of which Vanesa Quiepo hit to tie the game at 39-39.
The Wildcats still had possession of the ball thanks to a jump ball on the previous play, but the ensuing inbounds play went awry and St. Vincent retook control 6.5 seconds left and the rest is history.
“We had our chance,” said Calistoga assistant coach Ray Particelli. “Our girls understand that better but it’s just little stuff like telling them that we have a timeout to use if that last play was busted and then not calling it. And then that last timeout before they inbounded, just telling them not to let anyone get behind them. … I said ‘Put pressure on them, let them catch the ball then go at them but keep them in front of you.’
“But as I told the girls, we had 32 minutes to win that game. The first 31 minutes and 50 seconds were every bit as important as the last 10 seconds.”
The Wildcats were led by Elkeshen, who scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to help keep the game in reach, and Quiepo, who finished with a team-high 17 points.
“I told them they played great and they did,” Particelli said. “To be in that position and have an opportunity to win, that took a great effort. Laila was upset after the game and during postgame, but I told her, ‘If it wasn’t for how you played, we wouldn’t have had a chance to win that game.’”
The Wildcats are now 8-9 on the season and 2-3 in league play.
The boys’ game was much less dramatic.
Calistoga didn’t score its first point until 1:30 was left in the first quarter. By then, St. Vincent led 14-0 and held a 19-3 advantage at the end of the first. The Wildcats never got the deficit under 15 for the rest of the game, and eventually lost 58-36.
The game was ultimately decided in the rebounding battle, where St. Vincent seemed to get every bounce and grab every ball.
“What killed us tonight is they destroyed and shredded us on the glass, and past that there’s really nothing else to assess,” Particelli said. “The talk at halftime and at the end of the game was that we can’t do much past hope to rebound. If it’s close, it’s close, but we got one shot to their four.”
Starting the game off with a double-digit deficit did not help.
“With this team and with what we’ve gone through and what we’re going through, getting buried early is not a great thing for us,” Particelli said. “We’re not going to score in bunches against a good team.”
Cesar Ayala also reinjured his ankle. He exited the game late in the second quarter after tweaking it and did not return. Particelli said that the coaching staff is keeping an eye on him in the coming days.
One silver lining for Calistoga was the fight it showed until the final buzzer. While the Wildcats trailed by as much as 30 in the second half, they whittled the lead down past 20 on several occasions, which Particelli said would not have happen earlier in the season.
“It never got chippy and the kids played through to the end,” Particelli said. “We’ve been working on that all year. We don’t want to quit, we just want to play, and just play your game for 32 minutes and some night that will be enough to win and some nights it won’t be and that’s that. … I tell them all the time, losing is not shameful. Not playing hard and quitting, that’s the shameful part of the game.”
The home crowd at Calistoga High did not seem to care about the score, as the fans stayed rowdy throughout the blowout.
Jasiel Flores scored 14 points and Joey Russo scored nine to lead the Wildcats, who fell to 6-13 on the season and 2-3 in league play.