Calistoga Girls Soccer Preview: Seniors happy just to be back on the pitch

CALISTOGA — Many athletes wish they could experience falling in love with their favorite sport for the first time again.

For a few players in the Calistoga High girls soccer program, that opportunity could come this year. After a full school year with no soccer because of COVID-19, there will once again be a new group of girls looking to learn and improve.

“Most of the girls that are here this year are beginners, but I have known them for a few years now. This year it’s just (us) three seniors, and Julissa (Vazquez) and I have been playing together since elementary school,” Aalene Perez said. “Just seeing the new girls, it’s just fun for us and brings back memories. We used to be like them and it’s just nice to see them enjoy the sport that I’ve enjoyed for many years.”

Taking over the girls program is former boys head coach Charley Hester, who was hired to coach the girls before the pandemic canceled the fall 2020 season. Hester helped the 2019 boys team to an undefeated regular season and a resurgence in the valley. The girls team had an overall record of 3-4-1 and had a North Central League III mark of 2-3-1 in 2019.