The Calistoga High boys and girls soccer teams and football team were all supposed to wrap up their regular seasons this week but due to the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, the school has been closed for the rest of the week and all games have been canceled.
Since North Coast Section playoff applications are due this Saturday, Nov. 2, none of the games will be made up, meaning all regular seasons are officially over.
Calistoga Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz said on Tuesday that none of the canceled games will be counted as forfeits and that all teams will still submit playoff applications. The boys soccer team, which is 12-0-2 overall on the season and 11-0-1 in the North Central League II, will finish as the league champions and receive an automatic bid to the NCS Division 2 playoffs, which begin on Nov. 6.
Meanwhile, girls soccer and football won't know their fates until the seeding meeting takes place on Sunday, Nov. 3.
Football, which will finish the regular season with an overall record of 4-3 and 0-2 in league, also had its previous game against Stuart Hall canceled last Friday due to the threat the Kincade Fire posed in its early stages.
The girls soccer team also had its game canceled last Friday and Wednesday's canceled match against Laytonville was supposed to be Senior Night. They will finish 4-3-1 in NCL II and 7-4-2 overall.
The volleyball team already concluded its regular season last Thursday and have since been named the No. 3 seed in the NCS Division 6 playoffs. They have a first round bye but are scheduled to play the winner of the St. Bernard's-Anderson Valley game that has been rescheduled for Thursday. Calistoga's playoff opener is currently scheduled to be played at home this Saturday but the status is subject to change.
Heitz said he talked to the NCS on Tuesday and that they laid out several options for how to proceed. The game could be moved to a neutral site or postponed to Monday. It also could still be played as scheduled if conditions in Calistoga improve.
Heitz said a decision will be made on Friday morning.