Calistoga High has made progress in its search for coaches for the fall season, but is still looking to fill several positions as the school year nears.
Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz reported that the school has hired head coaches for varsity boys soccer and cheer, and an assistant coach for football. The school is, however, still looking to hire a varsity girls soccer head coach as well as a head coach for the junior high soccer team, positions Heitz said are the school’s biggest focus at the moment.
The official start date for high school soccer this year is Aug. 12, per the North Coast Section’s website, and the first day of school at Calistoga Junior/Senior High is Aug. 21.
Heitz also said that the school has drawn some interest from potential cross country coaches for the high school and junior high. The sport is set to return to Calistoga this fall. The official start date, per the NCS website, is also Aug. 12. While there has been interest in the positions, Heitz said there had been no interviews for them as of last week.
Any coaching hires need to be approved by the school board, which has its next meeting scheduled for Aug. 5.
All immediately available coaching positions are listed at edjoin.org and will remain posted until the position is filled.