Calistoga High School Sports Report: Shorthanded Wildcats work on basics in pool

With only six members, the Calistoga High swim team doesn’t rack up a lot of points at meets.

But third-year head coach Danielle Rossi is still envious of her Wildcats.

“I went to Middletown High School and we never had a swim team,” she recalled. “I just swam with my dad growing up and he taught me everything. We couldn’t drive anywhere (to swim) for a club team when I was young. I was into soccer, pretty much.”

Some have asked why her dad, whose name is Dennis Rossi, coaches Calistoga High tennis. He doesn’t. That’s a different Dennis Rossi.

“They’ve been confused before,” Danielle said.

It’s swim strokes that she’s teaching to the four girls on her team, Stella Jamieson, Kelly Montanez, Keyla Rodriguez and Jimena Rubio, and two boys, Dylan Groshart and Dylan Fennen. They are competing unofficially with St. Helena against the Saints’ opponents this season.

“Our whole team is made up of freshmen and none of them have any prior swimming experience at all, besides, like, knowing how to doggy paddle,” Rossi said before last Thursday’s meet against Willits at St. Helena. “So we’re just working on really knowing the basics and probably by (this) week they will learn every single stroke. From there, we’ll improve on technique and all that, but they’re looking good so far.”

She said the girls swam the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke events last week, while the boys teamed up with St. Helena swimmers in relays.

“This is the first meet for all of them doing 100 back,” she said. “The boys are in both relays (teaming up) with St. Helena boys because we don’t have enough boys. We only compete with St. Helena because we don’t have enough volunteers to have home meets, and this year we can’t swim in our pool, so we’re practicing here. Maybe next year we’ll get to host our own meets.”

For now, Rossi is happy with the numbers she has.

“This is the biggest team we’ve ever had,” she said. “It’s been really fun. We have a pretty committed group, so I’m excited for the following year as well.”

Varsity Baseball

Calistoga 9, Anderson Valley 9

Tuesday night’s game, the Wildcats’ first in two weeks and first at home in three weeks, was stopped in the middle of the seventh inning due to darkness with Calistoga coming up to bat.

Wildcats head coach Earl Dunckel wasn’t happy about it, especially after clocks were moved forward last weekend to allow for more daylight.

“I can’t remember when I’ve seen umpires leave in the middle of an inning like that. I don’t think it was dangerous light just yet,” he said. “But it’s up to them. It’s a judgement call. What can you do?”

David Bravo also pitched the first five innings.

“As usual, he was just as steady as could be,” the coach said. “We’re going to have to ride him because he’s the guy who can throw strikes and he’s got a nice breaking ball.”

Ruben Gallardo led the offense by going 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs and a run scored. Oscar Leon was 1 for 2 with a two-run double and 2 walks, and Bravo 1 for 2 with 2 walks and a run scored. Zeneb Cortez also walked twice and scored twice.

After getting swept by Making Waves Academy of Richmond in its first two games and beating Anderson Valley in Boonville 6-2 on March 1, Calistoga (1-2-1) was hoping to gain some confidence with a sweep of the Panthers.

“We have a very young varsity team, so we’re going to play some other schools’ JV teams for practice,” he said, including the visiting St. Helena junior varsity at 4 p.m. Friday.

Dunckel said seven more players joined the team after the last home game on Feb. 22, a 14-9 loss to Making Waves.

“That home game brought players out of the woodwork, so it kind of gave everybody that itch we needed,” he said. “We had like 16 guys here today, which is fantastic.”

That game saw Bravo go 2 for 4 with a run scored, and Graham Grove get a hit and walk. Marco Gonzalez drew three walks and scored a run, Brayan Ceron had two walks and two runs scored, Roberto Guzman walked, was hit by a pitch, and scored twice, Cortez walked once and scored twice, Diego Flores walked once and scored once, and Axel Avina and Leon also walked.

In the win at Anderson Valley, Yuli Caballero walked twice and scored twice, Christian Caldera walked once and scored twice, and Leon and Cortez each went 1 for 2.

Dunckel said the Wildcats’ big hitters have also included Marvin Marin, Gustavo Perez and Gallardo. Rounding out the Wildcats are Omar Bravo, Andy Gonzalez and Manny Martinez.

“I think we’re about where we should be,” the coach said.

Dave Mosher contributed to this story.

