Calistoga High Soccer: Boys eye playoffs as girls team rebuilds

The Calistoga High boys soccer team would love to have been able to head down to St. Helena last Friday to watch the Saints host Sonoma Academy, which handed the Wildcats (5-3, 4-2 NCL II) one of their two North Central League II losses, 4-1, in Santa Rosa on Sept. 25.

But the Wildcats were just finishing up their 5-3 home win over Santa Rosa’s Roseland Collegiate Prep that day when the Saints were starting their game 10 miles down Highway 29.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Calistoga’s boys team is unusual in that five of its players also play football for the Wildcats. In fact, that was the one day when they had to play both sports the same day. Two hours after their soccer game, they kicked off their homecoming game against Roseland University Prep.

Isaac Garcia, who scored a goal in the soccer game, returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and later added a 22-yard touchdown catch.

“It’s exciting,” Garcia said when asked why he plays two sports simultaneously, "especially as a senior playing on homecoming in both sports. I did it my freshman and sophomore years, too. I believe both sports do damage to the body, but I believe soccer is more running and more conditioning. It tires you out more than football, where you have a little bit more breaks.”