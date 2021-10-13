Calistoga High Soccer: Boys eye playoffs as girls team rebuilds

The Calistoga High boys soccer team would love to have been able to head down to St. Helena last Friday to watch the Saints host Sonoma Academy, which handed the Wildcats (5-3, 4-2 NCL II) one of their two North Central League II losses, 4-1, in Santa Rosa on Sept. 25.
But the Wildcats were just finishing up their 5-3 home win over Santa Rosa’s Roseland Collegiate Prep that day when the Saints were starting their game 10 miles down Highway 29.
Calistoga’s boys team is unusual in that five of its players also play football for the Wildcats. In fact, that was the one day when they had to play both sports the same day. Two hours after their soccer game, they kicked off their homecoming game against Roseland University Prep.
Isaac Garcia, who scored a goal in the soccer game, returned the opening kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and later added a 22-yard touchdown catch.
“It’s exciting,” Garcia said when asked why he plays two sports simultaneously, "especially as a senior playing on homecoming in both sports. I did it my freshman and sophomore years, too. I believe both sports do damage to the body, but I believe soccer is more running and more conditioning. It tires you out more than football, where you have a little bit more breaks.”
He said that between games he would “go home, take a shower, eat something good, and we’ll be ready.”
Christian Caldera, whose two goals in the soccer game tied it at 2-2 to spark the comeback win, also starred on the gridiron by breaking off 73- and 22-yard scoring scampers and running in a two-point conversion. Oh, and he was named Homecoming King at halftime.
The other soccer-football players are senior Neftali Gutierrez, junior Christian Ramirez and sophomore Javier Rodriguez.
The Wildcats have already marked their calendars for the big rematches at home, Oct. 20 against Sonoma Academy and Oct. 27 against Anderson Valley, which blanked them 4-0 in Boonville on Oct. 1.
They were to have a league contest against Credo in Rohnert Park on Wednesday and a nonleague home tilt this coming Monday against fellow perennial playoff power Head-Royce at Logvy Park.
“They looked good. They came back to win on their homecoming,” Calistoga boys head coach Hector Contreras said. “They could have looked better, but they turned it around. I guess our savior today was Diego Flores, our freshman, who scored the winning goal for us.”
Flores made it 4-3 with just 4:50 left in the match, before Willem Ulloa added the insurance goal with three minutes left.
“Right now we’re trying to get the first (playoff) seed, but the way it’s shaping up is Sonoma is probably going to win league this year. But we’re hoping they lose (to Anderson Valley on Oct. 13 or Oct. 25) and if they lose and we beat them, we take first place.”
Coming back from an entire 2020-21 school year with no sports at all seems to have been hardest for the Calistoga girls soccer team.
The Wildcats had only 11 available players Friday, head coach Charley Hester said, so they agreed to play a 9-versus-9 match against Roseland Collegiate Prep.
“The Calistoga girls in the field just started playing soccer this year and had several players that had little or no game experience,” he said.
He said senior center defender Maria Lopez captains the team, while sophomore Evelyn Garcia manned the goal, junior center halfback Ashley Clavel ran the middle of the field, and junior Claudia Rios and freshman Kennia Clavel played up front and had a few chances to score.
He said Jeanette Arroyo, Evelyn Perez and Avril Montanez played in various positions during the match, with first-time players Kyla Rodriguez and Haley Tapia contributing. He added that Kayla Rodriguez was also a standout for being on the field for the first time.
Someday soon, perhaps soccer will be like riding a bike for the Wildcat girls, too.
“Calistoga coaches are working with the girls today to learn the game, but are building toward the future,” Hester said. “We have a lot of young girls on the team and are looking forward to the next couple of years.”
