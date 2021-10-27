Calistoga High Sports Report: Wildcats fall to Sonoma Academy in boys soccer

It was an opponent the Calistoga High boys soccer team had lost to by the same score a month before, but not having two key starters pretty much kept the Wildcats from getting revenge as they fell 4-1 to visiting Sonoma Academy in a North Central League II contest on Oct. 20.
The Coyotes (9-1-2, 7-0-1 NCL II) — whose only loss all season was a 2-1 nonleague decision at St. Helena earlier this month — led 1-0 at halftime and then 4-0 before the Wildcats (7-4, 6-3 NCL II) got an own goal with three minutes left.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
With Calistoga missing senior leaders Christian Caldera and Isaac Garcia, the first half was played mostly in the middle. Both teams were very physical, with the Wildcats receiving several yellow cards. Calistoga head coach Hector Contreras received a yellow card late in the half after an animated discussion with referees about the officiating, and Sonoma Academy scored in the final minutes.
The Coyotes scored again with 25, 16 and 14 minutes left in the match to make it 4-0. Contreras continued to give the referees an earful and was ejected with a red card near the end. But the Wildcats avoided a shutout when the teams tussled in front of the Coyotes’ goal and the ball bounced off a Sonoma Academy player into the net.
Cristian Escobedo, a former Calistoga player who volunteered to coach the girls soccer team a few years ago and now helps Contreras and assistant coach Maria Escobedo with the boys, said the key was containing the Coyotes’ fast-paced attack.
“We just tried to read and strategize with what we knew from the first game,” the 2011 Calistoga graduate said. “We knew their strategy was long balls, kinda what they did last game, so we wanted to just kinda counter that and bunch up the middle and not give them that option. I think we did a hell of a job in the first half. The intensity was up and they just got lucky in that last minute of the first half, but it died down for us in the second half.”
Along with Alexis Escobedo, the coach said the back line had a strong game.
“Alex is a standout player every game, and my whole defensive line — honestly, it’s the best they’ve played this whole season, at least in the first half,” Cristian Escobedo said. “Of course, my seniors are all standout players. I think as a team we did really good cohesively. We just got tired and it died down a little in the second half. Willie (Willem Ulloa) was playing at 50%.
“Christian Caldera, my main striker, broke his wrist. He played in the last game with a cast but then he had surgery, so we’re hoping we can get him back by playoffs. I think he’ll be out of football but in soccer he doesn’t really need to use his hands that much and so with a cast we’ll be able to hopefully bring him back.”
The Wildcats were to host Anderson Valley — the only opponent that’s shut them out all season —
at Logvy Park on Wednesday this week on Senior Day in their last game of the regular season.
“We lost to them 4-0 last time, so hopefully we can redeem ourselves and turn that around,” Cristian Escobedo said.
Varsity Volleyball
Convent of the Sacred Heart 3, Calistoga 0
The 16th-seeded Wildcats’ 4-14 season came to a close in the first round of the North Coast Section Division V playoffs Tuesday night in San Francisco, falling to the No. 1 seed 25-18, 25-11, 25-6.
Dave Mosher contributed to this report.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
The Vintage football team has had a rock-solid defense and the unit showed off how good it can be Friday night.
American Canyon kept Casa Grande’s prolific spread offense off the field with tough coverage and long scoring drives and spoiled the Gauchos’ …
The Napa High football team was just a couple of plays away from erasing the looming zero in its win column, but a few minor mistakes with hor…
The story of the Napa Valley’s award-winning Charros de Honrama had humble beginnings.
The Vintage High volleyball team avenged an earlier four-game loss to Justin-Siena by defeating the Braves in four games Tuesday night, pullin…