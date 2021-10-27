Calistoga High Sports Report: Wildcats fall to Sonoma Academy in boys soccer

“We just tried to read and strategize with what we knew from the first game,” the 2011 Calistoga graduate said. “We knew their strategy was long balls, kinda what they did last game, so we wanted to just kinda counter that and bunch up the middle and not give them that option. I think we did a hell of a job in the first half. The intensity was up and they just got lucky in that last minute of the first half, but it died down for us in the second half.”

Along with Alexis Escobedo, the coach said the back line had a strong game.

“Alex is a standout player every game, and my whole defensive line — honestly, it’s the best they’ve played this whole season, at least in the first half,” Cristian Escobedo said. “Of course, my seniors are all standout players. I think as a team we did really good cohesively. We just got tired and it died down a little in the second half. Willie (Willem Ulloa) was playing at 50%.

“Christian Caldera, my main striker, broke his wrist. He played in the last game with a cast but then he had surgery, so we’re hoping we can get him back by playoffs. I think he’ll be out of football but in soccer he doesn’t really need to use his hands that much and so with a cast we’ll be able to hopefully bring him back.”