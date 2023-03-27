Calistoga High coed tennis head coach Dennis Rossi has four players who’ve been there before and four more checking it out for the first time.

“It’s nice to get out finally and be able to play some tennis,” Rossi said after the Wildcats opened their season with a 5-0 loss at St. Helena on March 1, happy to finally have nice weather.

“I have a team of eight kids, four guys and four girls. Four of them are returning from last year — Jose Garcia, Vincent Hernden, Victoria Hickman and Paloma Lopez — and four are brand new and never played tennis before — freshmen Diego Guzman and Elias Escobar, Sergio Rubio and Ashley Clavel.

Between two matches against St. Helena’s deep squad, on March 1 and March 15, Calistoga showed much more improvement in its doubles than singles.

On March 1, Garcia fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ewan Oliver at No. 1 singles, Herndon lost 6-0, 6-0 to Peter Oliver at No. 2, and Diego Guzman lost 6-0, 6-0 to Gan Dunnington. Playing different Saints the second time, Garcia fell 6-0, 6-1 to Tommy Baxter, Herndon lost 6-1, 6-0 to Charlie Garrett, and Guzman fell 6-1, 6-0 to Everett Goldfarb.

In doubles on March 1, Hickman and Escobar lost 6-0, 6-0 to Goldfarb and Baxter, and Lopez and Clavel fell 6-2, 6-0 to Renzo Gansa and Jake Newhart. On March 15, Lopez and Rubio gave Gansa and Newhart a much better battle in a 6-3, 7-5 loss, while Hickman and a combination of Escobar and Clavel lost 6-1, 6-1 to Reagan Dunnington and Anthony Montanez.

“We’re just trying to get them interested in tennis and hopefully learn the game, progress, and have fun,” Rossi said. “My major concern is that they enjoy themselves and learn a skill that they can take past high school and play until they’re 60, 70 years old.

"It’s a nice skill to learn in high school simply because sports like basketball, baseball and football you’re not going to play much after high school — maybe in college, but that’s all. We have some people at the high school on Sundays who are senior citizens still playing and they enjoy it. Hopefully these kids will find a skill that they can continue on and enjoy for the rest of their lives.”

The Wildcats are scheduled to host Credo of Rohnert Park at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

