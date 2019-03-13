Calistoga High School was excited this year when the girls volleyball team won the NCS championship. As they looked up some history and found out this was the first ever girls team honor, they noticed there were several previous teams that had won section championships but didn’t have banners to commemorate the accomplishments.
So, Calistoga has decided to honor the section champion teams with banners to hang in their gym. The 2018 volleyball team will receive their banner soon, and Calistoga will next be honoring the 1977 section champion baseball team.
Next fall and winter the school will honor football and basketball North Coast Section championship teams.
Calistoga High invites family, friends, and the Calistoga community to attend a banner ceremony at the baseball game between Calistoga and Rincon Valley Christian scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at CHS field.
The banner ceremony will follow the game, as well as a celebration of any senior players who will graduate this June. Athletics will host a hot dog barbeque.
Contact Co-Athletic Director Eric Heitz for more information (athletics@calistogajusd.org)
Little League Opening Day this Saturday
Calistoga Little League will officially begin its season with Opening Day festivities on March 16, this Saturday, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Tedeschi Field in Calistoga.
Two games will be played, the first will be between Calistoga’s two local minors baseball teams, scheduled for 11 a.m. The second game will be Calistoga’s Super Rookie team against Yountville at 2 p.m.
There will be food and beverage available for purchase from the snack shack at the field.
Volunteers needed
Calistoga Little League is always looking for volunteers – umpires, especially –to help out. Individuals or groups wanting to volunteer can contact Joan Johnson.
Contact Joan Johnson via email (joanj@agiftinside.com) or phone (707-942-5644) for more information.
Softball falls in season opener against Justin-Siena
A three-run bottom of the seventh inning for Justin-Siena was enough to give the host Braves a 15-4 run-rule win over Calistoga in the Wildcats’ first game of the season Tuesday at Justin-Siena High School.
Calistoga (0-1) scored two runs in each the fourth and sixth innings but Justin-Siena was simply too dominant at the plate. The Braves (6-0) scored four runs in the first and five more in the second to take a 9-0 lead. They scored three more runs in the fifth before adding three more in the seventh to secure the run rule.
No individual stats were available for Calistoga.
The Wildcats will play their home opener this Friday against Middletown (1-3). First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Baseball opens three-game homestand Friday
Calistoga baseball will open a three-game homestand starting with its home opener on Friday against Sonoma Academy at 4 p.m. The Wildcats (0-1) will then host Anderson Valley on Monday and St. Vincent on Tuesday, both starting at 4 p.m.