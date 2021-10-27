Calistoga Junior High Girls Basketball: Seventh-graders finish 12-0 with 36-23 win over Altimira

The seventh-graders included Italia Barrera, Hayden Fruetel, Lilly Galindo, Violet Grove, Fernanda Heredia, Ella Lindquist, Nancy Lope,z Itzel Quinones and Lolo Weakley,

The players on the younger team had no letdown despite having clinched first place with a win over rival Cloverdale the day before. They led Altimira 8-3 after one quarter, 26-7 at halftime, and 30-17 after three quarters.

Barrera led the way with 25 points.

“Winning this whole season was probably more fantastic than ever,” Barrera said. “Shorty’s a really good coach because he pushes us a lot and he helps us with the skills that we need to work on.”

Lindquist added 6 points, Heredia 3 and Weakley 2.

“I’m super excited about going undefeated and I’m so proud of our whole team,” Lindquist said. “I think we worked really well together. Shorty is an amazing coach and he’s really helped us a lot and he’s made us improve. I’m very excited to keep playing with all of these amazing ladies.”

Added Fruetel, “I’m really amazed and excited that were able to be undefeated and get a banner.”

Cruz said the girls picked up his system well.