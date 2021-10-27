Calistoga Junior High Girls Basketball: Seventh-graders finish 12-0 with 36-23 win over Altimira

The shutdown of Calistoga High sports in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic made Cesar “Shorty” Cruz want to stop coaching girls basketball.
But after he and Ray Particelli guided the 2019-20 Wildcats to the North Coast Section and Northern California Division VI title games during an historic 25-5 season, his reputation preceded him.
He was asked to coach the Calistoga Junior High seventh- and eighth-grade girls teams.
“It was a last-minute thing when they asked me to coach,” Cruz said. “I didn’t have the passion to do it again and after COVID hit, it took a lot out of me. Spending time with my family was great and I didn’t want to coach anymore. But they asked me again and I said ‘Yeah, why not? It’s a short season, only 12 games.”
The teams’ passion and work ethic reinvigorated Cruz and put two more feathers in his cap. The eighth-graders recently wrapped up a second-place 9-3 season and the seventh-graders followed up by beating Altimira Middle School of Boyes Hot Springs, 36-23 last Thursday to put a bow on a 12-0 season.
“From first day of practice to now, what a difference,” Cruz said after the seventh graders’ finale.
The eighth-grade players included Breseida, Isabella Lepiz Apolinar, Carolina Cuaxilo, Caitlin Guilliams, Kloie Gutierrez, Liliana Hernandez, Ella Marron, Karen Queipo, Dayanara Vega Palacios and Flor Sanchez.
The seventh-graders included Italia Barrera, Hayden Fruetel, Lilly Galindo, Violet Grove, Fernanda Heredia, Ella Lindquist, Nancy Lope,z Itzel Quinones and Lolo Weakley,
The players on the younger team had no letdown despite having clinched first place with a win over rival Cloverdale the day before. They led Altimira 8-3 after one quarter, 26-7 at halftime, and 30-17 after three quarters.
Barrera led the way with 25 points.
“Winning this whole season was probably more fantastic than ever,” Barrera said. “Shorty’s a really good coach because he pushes us a lot and he helps us with the skills that we need to work on.”
Lindquist added 6 points, Heredia 3 and Weakley 2.
“I’m super excited about going undefeated and I’m so proud of our whole team,” Lindquist said. “I think we worked really well together. Shorty is an amazing coach and he’s really helped us a lot and he’s made us improve. I’m very excited to keep playing with all of these amazing ladies.”
Added Fruetel, “I’m really amazed and excited that were able to be undefeated and get a banner.”
Cruz said the girls picked up his system well.
“I’m about defense, man. You win with defense, and they believed it,” he said. “They worked so hard. Every day they wanted to practice, even Saturday. It was crazy. They begged me to practice on Saturday. It was hard. I coached varsity for so many years and then coming back, I had to start all over again, and I had to have more patience. That was hard.
“But after the first game we played, I thought, ‘Oh man, this could be a special group of girls. We ended up in first place for the first time, I think, in 20 years. I’m going to do an AAU program with these girls so we’re going to play all year-round.”
Asked if he would coach the junior high players in high school, as well, Cruz said “If they all stick together, yes I would. If they don’t, it’s going to be really hard. We need all the girls together.”
Dave Mosher contributed to this report.
