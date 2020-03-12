Calistoga League Opening Day canceled

Calistoga Little League has canceled its Opening Day festivities, scheduled for March 21, due to coronavirus concerns, league president Darren Boha confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

As of Thursday, there were no official cases of Covid-19 in Napa County but there are 177 confirmed cases in California with three deaths.

Boha said that all league activities will be suspended until April 6 as recommended by Little League International.

St. Helena Little League also canceled its Opening Day ceremony this Saturday.

Contact Gus via phone at 707-304-9372 or email at gmorris@napanews.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustGusMorris.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.