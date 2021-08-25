Calistoga Little League needs new board members

Once a year, Calistoga Little League holds elections for the Board of Directors for the following year. Several current board members are leaving, and the league is in need of replacements.

"We have a few interested people, but need a few more. Without a board, there will be no Calistoga Little League games next year. Any adult willing to volunteer can serve on the board," said Brian Fennen. "Mostly it is made up of parents of Little League players."

The annual Board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at La Prima Pizza to elect board members for the 2022 season.

If you were an approved volunteer this year, then you are already qualified, and can just volunteer and vote. If not, you simply need to fill out a membership form and mail or email it back to us, or bring it to the meeting.

Board members meet once per month to review league operations, planning, and finances. Each board member has specific responsibilities - contacting sponsors, finding managers and coaches. registering players and organizing teams, overseeing player safety, setting up game schedules, ordering uniforms and equipment, maintaining the fields, maintaining the website, and operating the snack shack.

If you are interested in serving on the board, attend the meeting Sept. 1 or contact Fennen at (707) 953-3680.