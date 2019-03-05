Calistoga Little League will officially begin its season with Opening Day festivities on March 16 starting at 9:30 a.m. at Tedeschi Field in Calistoga.
Two games will be played, the first will be between Calistoga's two local minors baseball teams, scheduled for 11 a.m. The second game will be Calistoga's Super Rookie team against Yountville at 2 p.m.
There will be food and beverage available for purchase from the snack shack at the field.
Volunteers needed
Calistoga Little League is always looking for volunteers – umpires, especially –to help out. Individuals or groups wanting to volunteer can contact Joan Johnson.
Contact Joan Johnson via email (joanj@agiftinside.com) or phone (707-942-5644).