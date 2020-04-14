Calistoga looking to hire volleyball coaches for high school, junior high

Calistoga junior high and high school are looking to hire volleyball coaches for next school year.
All high school and junior high coaching positions are currently open after head varsity coach T'Anne Butcher and head junior high coach Dulce DeJesus stepped down at the end of their most recent seasons.
The high school is also looking to hire a JV head coach.
The high school teams play in the fall while the junior high team plays in the winter.
All of the jobs are, or will be soon, on edjoin.org with a search for Calistoga. Interested applicants can also call HR Director Michael DeFrancesco 942-4703.
