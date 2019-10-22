The Calistoga High boys soccer team remained unbeaten on the season this Tuesday, taking down Technology High, 4-2, on the road.
The win, the second straight, pushed the first-place Wildcats to 10-0-1 in North Central League II play and 11-0-2 on the season. Calistoga tied Roseland Collegiate, 2-2, last Tuesday but rebounded to beat Anderson Valley, 5-2, on Friday.
The Wildcats only have two games left in the regular season before playoffs begin. They'll play at Sonoma Academy on Friday before hosting Credo next Wednesday for Senior Night. Playoffs begin on Nov. 6.
Volleyball
You have free articles remaining.
The Wildcats played their last away league game of the season on Tuesday night, sweeping Roseland Collegiate 25-12, 25-22, 25-18 to snap a two-game losing streak.
Calistoga got swept in its two games last week to Sonoma Academy on Tuesday and Roseland University Prep on Thursday, but improved to 7-6 in the NCL II and 12-7 overall.
The Wildcats will bid farewell to their seniors this Thursday when they host Credo for Senior Night. They'll then turn their focus to the playoffs, which begin Oct. 30.