Calistoga Prep Report: Boys soccer team earns home playoff opener

Less than a month after getting shut out and trounced by the same opponent in Boonville, the Calistoga High boys soccer team pulled out a 2-1 North Central League victory over visiting Anderson Valley on Oct. 27 at Logvy Park.

After a scoreless first half, the Wildcats (8-4, 7-3 NCL) got all the goals they needed from Carlos Avina two and six minutes into the second half.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The Panthers (4-6 NCL) absorbed the early one-two punch and kept pushing to get on the board, finally doing so with 15 minutes left to make a game of it. But the Wildcats seemed more determined on their Senior Day and prevailed.

Four days later, they received the No. 5 seed in the North Coast Section Division II playoffs. They were to host No. 12 seed Roseland Collegiate Prep at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Logvy Park. Results were not available at press time. Calistoga beat the Grizzlies (4-5-1 NCL) 8-1 in September but only 5-3 in October. The winner would play in a quarterfinal Friday or Saturday against the winner of another opener between No. 4 seed College Prep of Oakland and No. 13 Technology of Rohnert Park, being held Wednesday at Tom Bates Sports Complex in Berkeley.

“It was exciting to have the seniors’ last home game, depending on where we land in the playoffs,” Wildcats assistant coach Cristian Escobedo said after the game, not knowing Calistoga would be back home a week later. “We wanted to end it with a win, especially after our 4-0 loss out there (at Anderson Valley). So, for the seniors and for the home crowd and for everyone, we wanted to get this win today.”

Honored at the game were seniors Isaac Garcia, Alexis Escobedo, Jose Sanchez and the injured Christian Caldera, who had surgery but could play in a cast if Calistoga advances in the playoffs, Coach Escobedo said.

“I know they’ve worked hard this season,” the coach added. “They’ve adjusted to injuries and, of course, had just a weird year after not playing last year. Isaac still has a slight injury he’s dealing with, so we’re hoping he’s able to be 100% for this first playoff game.”

Girls Soccer

Tomales 7, Calistoga 0

The Wildcats bid adieu to seniors Hilary Gomez and Maria Lopez, who were among the many players on the team with no organized soccer experience before this season.

“We started off with only about nine players and we were eventually able to play 11 versus 11 with a roster of 17, which really speaks to the athletic directors,” Calistoga head coach Charley Hester said of Eric Heitz and Louise Owens, “and the girls wanting to come out and actually support and build a team. That was a testament to them.

Despite finishing winless and without a goal this season, the Wildcats bought in and look forward to better results in the next year or two.

“We have a lot of young players on the team. They came out and played their hearts out, and we learned a lot," Hester added. "All the players want to come back next season, as do I. The majority of this team is freshmen, so I (expect) us to be competitive two years from now.”

Football

Calistoga 44, John Swett 0

Yuli Caballero rushed 10 times for 114 yards and three touchdown runs, including a 41-yarder, and Brian Gonzalez had 9 tackles as the Wildcats posted their fourth shutout of the season in the North Central League IV eight-man game Friday night in Crockett.

Edgar Caldera broke off a 36-yard scoring scamper for Calistoga (5-1, 2-1 NCL IV) and Christian Ramirez was 3 of 4 passing for 67 yards with a 12-yard scoring strike to Isaac Garcia and two completions to Brandon Juarez for 55 yards. Caballero was 1 for 4 passing with a 31-yard completion to Caldera.

David Otero and Caldera each added 7 tackles on defense, while Juan Vega had 6 tackles and an interception, Neftali Gutierrez had 6 tackles, Alexis Rios 5, Yobani Quiroz 4, Yobany Quiroz and Emmanuel Chavez 3 apiece.

“We were able to try a few new things and got a few players in new spots,” Wildcats head coach Shahe Kohler said. “Luckily we dodged the injury bug that's been attached to us for the season.”

After playing last-place Swett (1-5, 0-3 NCL IV), Calistoga will host first-place Branson (7-0, 3-0 NCL IV) at 6 p.m. Friday in its Senior Night game and regular-season finale.

“With Branson comes our biggest and most important game of the season thus far,” Kohler said. “With a win, we will be the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye in the playoffs. With a loss, we’re looking at the fourth seed, possibly fifth, and no bye or home-field advantage.”

Kohler said he expects Calistoga to suit up all except injured senior Christian Caldera.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.