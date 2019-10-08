The Calistoga boys soccer team won its eighth straight game on Friday with a narrow 5-4 victory at Credo.
As of Tuesday, the Wildcats own the top spot in the North Central League II with a 7-0 record. They also have yet to lose a game and are 8-0-1 on the season.
Power shutoffs permitting, they played at St. Vincent on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
Calistoga 4, Mendocino 1
The Wildcats moved to 4-2-1 on the season with a win over the Cardinals on the road Friday.
Lizbet Escobedo and Esme Rivera-Castro each scored two goals for the Wildcats who are 1-1-1 in NCL II play as of Tuesday.
They also played first-place Roseland University Prep to a 3-3 tie in their previous game last Wednesday.
Shutoffs permitting, the Wildcats hosted Technology this Wednesday.
Volleyball
Wildcats hitting rough patch
Calistoga lost to on the road to Tomales on Tuesday, their third loss in their last four matches.
Injuries have hampered the Wildcats over the last several weeks of league play, according to head coach T'Anne Butcher, which has forced them to call up a number of players from the JV team.
With their loss on Tuesday, Calistoga dropped to 6-5 in NCL II play and 11-6 on the season.
The Wildcats will look to get back on track on Thursday, shutoffs permitting, when they travel to face Technology.