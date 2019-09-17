The Calistoga High cross country program is back and the Wildcats participated in their first meet of the season last Wednesday, Sept. 11.
In the 3.05-mile race at Spring Lake County Park in Santa Rosa, Alex Cendejas turned in the best time in the boys' race, finishing in 19 minutes, 27 seconds. Joe Valencia crossed the line in 30:54.
In the girls' race, Tully Leonard finished in 27:15 while Ashley Clavel clocked in at 35:21.
The Wildcats next meet is Sept. 25 at Roseland University Prep.
Boys Soccer
As of Tuesday, the Wildcats are 1-0-1 on the season. They tied 2-2 with St. Helena in their season opener on Aug. 28 then blew out Laytonville 13-2 on Sept. 4.
Their following games against Making Waves Academy (Sept. 6) and Roseland University Prep (Sept. 16) were rescheduled.The Wildcats played at Mendocino on Wednesday.
Girls Soccer
Lizbet Escobedo recorded a hat trick against Upper Lake on Tuesday night but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats lost to the Cougars, 6-3, to drop to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in NCL III play.
The Wildcats also fell in their opener to Credo, 6-0, last Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Football
The Wildcats won't be suiting up for game action this week. Their originally scheduled game against Point Arena was cancelled because the Pirates couldn't field enough players for a varsity team.
So, the Wildcats, coming off a 28-8 win over Pinewood on Friday that pushed their record to 2-0 on the season, will have an unscheduled bye this week as they prepare for their home opener against Potter Valley on Sept. 27.
The break in the schedule comes at a good time, said head coach Jim Klaczak.
“It’s a chance to take a look (at our team)," he said. "We now know what some of the younger kids can do and how they can do it. So we have two weeks now to implement the changes we want to make and the offensive line is improving so this gives them a chance to continue to work together. So yeah, it comes at a good time.”
Klaczak also said he's hopeful to get returning all-league running back Jesus Mendoza back on the field soon. The senior reaggravated a leg injury during practice before their first game and hasn't suited up yet this season.
“We’re going to take a look at him against Potter Valley, maybe ease him into it so he’s ready for Laytonville and then make sure he’s ready for the big stretch of Branson, Tomales and Stuart Hall,” Klaczak said.
With the first grading period also coming to a close, Klaczak has been keeping a careful watch over his players' grade. Academic issues have plagued the program in past seasons but Klaczak said they're mostly in the clear at this point.
“Right now, we only have one kid who’s in marginal trouble, but it’s not a big thing," he said. "He’s got time and we’ve been working on it. We’ve given him some extra time off practice. We’re in pretty good shape grade-wise.”