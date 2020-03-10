Calistoga Prep Report: Track and field girls set top conference marks at first meet

The Calistoga High track and field team turned in some strong performances at their first meet of the season, the Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High on Saturday.
The complete results are as follows:
Boys
Shot put
Fernando Rios (Sr.), 29-feet, 9-inches, 38th
JV 1600m
Alexander Cendejas (Fr.), 5 minutes, 13.83 second, 14th
JV 100m
Roberto Mendoza (Fr.), 13.83, 50th
Jorge Ortiz (Fr.), 14.24, 67th
JV 800m
Cendejas, 2:26.59, 18th
JV Long Jump
Mendoza, 13-08.75, 19th
JV Discus
Ortiz, 61-00, 26th
Girls
1600m
Julia Heth (Jr.), 6:45.86, 32nd (CMC Best)
100m
Jannet Lonjines (Sr.), 15.22, 40th
Erendira Robledo (Jr.), 15.81, 46th
800m
Heth, 3:03.38, 18th
Long Jump
Robledo, 12-06.50, 14th (CMC Best)
Lonjines, 11-07.00, 23rd
Triple Jump
Robledo, 28-02.00, 13th (CMC Best)
Shot put
Gabriela Vargas (Jr.), 22-05.50, 25th (CMC Best)
Diana Chavez (Fr.), 19-09.25, 28th
Discus
Vargas, 72-03, 18th (CMC Best)
JV Discus
Chavez, 52-09, 14th