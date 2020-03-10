Calistoga Prep Report: Track and field girls set top conference marks at first meet
Track

The Calistoga High track and field team turned in some strong performances at their first meet of the season, the Big Cat Invitational at Santa Rosa High on Saturday.

The complete results are as follows:

Boys

Shot put

Fernando Rios (Sr.), 29-feet, 9-inches, 38th

JV 1600m

Alexander Cendejas (Fr.), 5 minutes, 13.83 second, 14th

JV 100m

Roberto Mendoza (Fr.), 13.83, 50th

Jorge Ortiz (Fr.), 14.24, 67th

JV 800m

Cendejas, 2:26.59, 18th

JV Long Jump

Mendoza, 13-08.75, 19th

JV Discus

Ortiz, 61-00, 26th

Girls

1600m

Julia Heth (Jr.), 6:45.86, 32nd (CMC Best)

100m

Jannet Lonjines (Sr.), 15.22, 40th

Erendira Robledo (Jr.), 15.81, 46th

800m

Heth, 3:03.38, 18th

Long Jump

Robledo, 12-06.50, 14th (CMC Best)

Lonjines, 11-07.00, 23rd

Triple Jump

Robledo, 28-02.00, 13th (CMC Best)

Shot put

Gabriela Vargas (Jr.), 22-05.50, 25th (CMC Best)

Diana Chavez (Fr.), 19-09.25, 28th

Discus

Vargas, 72-03, 18th (CMC Best)

JV Discus

Chavez, 52-09, 14th

