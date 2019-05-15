The season is finished for all but one member of the Calistoga track and field team.
Freshman Andrea Villasenor qualified in the girls pole vault for this weekend’s North Coast Section Meet of Champions at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill. Villasenor recorded the second-best mark in the event with a 7-foot, 6-inch vault at the NCS Class A Championship Meet on Saturday to qualify for the MOC.
Villasenor wasn’t the only Wildcat who competed at the Class A meet.
Here’s how the other athletes fared:
Girls
300 hurdles: Tully Leonard, sophomore, 55.94 seconds.
4x100-meter relay: Jannet Lonjines, junior; Leonard; Alondra Borges, sophomore; Erendira Robledo, sophomore; 57.39.
Long jump: Borges, 12-07.25.
Triple Jump: Leonard, 30-00.75; Villasenor, 27-03.75.
Shot put: Villasenor, 26-01.25; Gabriela Vargas, sophomore, 25-00.25.
Discus: Vargas, 69-10.
As a team, Calistoga’s girls scored 8 points to finish tied for 17th at the meet.
Baseball wraps up season
The Calistoga baseball team officially wrapped up its season last week.
The Wildcats dropped their final two contests, 5-0 to Credo on Tuesday and 13-7 to Upper Lake on Friday.
Against Credo, freshman Jonathan Koffler led the way offensively with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double. Fellow freshman Christian Caldera and juniors Jesus Rojas-Mendoza and Adan Rodriguez each went 1-for-3 to account for the rest of Calistoga’s offense.
Koffler also got the start on the mound and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while striking out five and walking four. Caldera pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out one and walking one.
In their finale against Upper Lake, the Wildcats trailed 7-0 in the middle of the second inning but scored four runs in the frame to make things interesting. The Cougars responded with two runs in each of the third and fourth innings. Calistoga got a run back in the fifth and then scored two more in the bottom of the seventh, but the deficit was too great to overcome.
Koffler once again led the way at the dish, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Caldera went 3-for-4 with a run scored.
The Wildcats finished 4-10 in their first season in the North Central League II. They were 5-11 overall.
Baseball opts not to enter playoffs
Even with a final regular-season record of 5-11, and 4-10 in the league, the Wildcats had met the requirements for the postseason in Div. 6.
But when the North Coast Section released the playoff brackets on Saturday, Calistoga was not included in the six-team bracket. Head coach Earl Caruthers explained on Saturday that while his team was eligible, they “decided not to enter.”
“5-11 wasn’t where we wanted to be entering the tournament,” he said in a text message. “Hopefully next year.”
Calistoga boasted an incredibly young roster this year that featured eight freshmen out of the 14 players on the roster. Caruthers hopes to return most next year.