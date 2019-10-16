The Calistoga High volleyball was on the wrong end of three-set loss at Sonoma Academy on Tuesday, falling 25-18, 25-22, 25-22.
The Wildcats, who dropped to 6-7 in the North Central League II and 11-8 overall, have been dealing with multiple injuries to key players over the past several weeks. Tuesday was the first time they have played with a full healthy roster in a month, according to head coach T'Anne Butcher.
Andrea Villasenor led the Wildcats against the Coyotes with 7 kills, while Vanesa Quiepo and Litzy Infante each had 4.
Calistoga is now in the home stretch of the regular season and has only three games left before playoffs start on Oct. 30. Roseland University Prep comes to town on Thursday.
Boys Soccer
Calistoga , Roseland Collegiate
Calistoga 2, Mendocino 1
The Wildcats won their 10th straight game on Friday, improving 9-0 in the North Central League II and 10-0-1 overall.
They overcame a slow start to beat St. Vincent, 8-1, on Wednesday.
Calistoga played at Roseland Collegiate on Tuesday. No score was reported.
Girls Soccer
Calistoga 2, Laytonville 1
The Wildcats bounced back from their 4-0 loss to Technology on Wednesday with a tight road win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Calistoga is now 5-3-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the North Central League III. It hosted Mendocino on Wednesday.