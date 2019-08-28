The Calistoga varsity volleyball team went a perfect 3-0 in its tournament held at Calistoga Jr./Sr. High over the weekend.
With the majority of their 2018 North Coast Section championship team back for another run, the Wildcats opened their season with three victories over Tomales, Upper Lake and Point Arena, all with scores of 2-0.
Individual stats were not available from the games.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Laytonville on Tuesday but the would-be visitors cancelled earlier this week.
The Wildcats will take their show on the road later this week when they travel to Healdsburg for a tournament at Rio Lindo Academy on Wednesday. They’ll return home to host St. Vincent on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Football begins season this week
The Calistoga football team will open its 2019 campaign this Friday when the Wildcats travel to Woodside Priory for a 4 p.m. game against the Panthers.
Calistoga beat Woodside Priory 46-6 last season. But Wildcats’ second-year head coach Jim Klaczak expects more of a fight this season, especially since the Panthers have a much larger team than Calistoga’s.
“They’ve got 26 guys, they’ll be well-coached, and they got beat badly last year so I’m sure they’ll want revenge,” Klaczak said after practice on Monday. “Afternoon game, down there, two-and-a-half hour bus ride, we’ll be ready but we don’t what they have, they don’t know what we have either. Typical first game.”
A week after losing a large portion of their team to academic issues, the Wildcats picked up a few more players and will have a roster of 16 going into Friday’s game. The roster hits they took over a week ago didn’t have too great of an effect on team morale, according to Klaczak.
“It is what it is and we’re resilient. We’ll come back,” he said. “It’s up to me to figure out what to do with the guys we’ve got. That’s their feeling, and you can’t ask for anything more than that. They don’t mope, they don’t piss and mope. This is what we got.”
Most, if not all, of the recently added players could see playing time on Friday. Klaczak said what stands out most is the team’s speed right now.
“We have some guys that can really scoot,” he said. “So hopefully we can take advantage of that. … At one point at practice today, we were working on wide receiver stuff, I tell them ‘Go long.’ Quarterback couldn’t even reach them they were going so fast, which is a good problem.”
Klaczak added that he’s happy with where the team is right now heading into their season opener.
“We’re ahead of last year, which is a good thing,” he said. “But I ain’t letting them know that. No, I’m happy with where we’re at. I’m looking forward to Friday. We’ve just got to tune up the kicking game a little bit.”
This will be the first of three road games the Wildcats will play to open their season. They’ll be at Upper Lake next week (Sept. 6) and at Pinewood-Los Altos the following week (Sept. 13).
Their home opener is Sept. 27 against Potter Valley.